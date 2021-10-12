Emergency services were deployed to Park Hill flats in Sheffield last night

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed the nature of the substance after tests were carried out in a flat in which four police officers felt unwell after forcing entry to the property.

SYFR added that as a precaution, before they had the results of tests, fire crews set up a decontamination area to wash down a small number of people who had been in and near the flat.

At 6.04pm, police received a report from a member of the public that a man in his 30s had been found with injuries outside the flats.

This led to concerns about the flat the man lived in, so officers forced entry to assess the property.

There, they came into contact with the chemical now known to have been a household cleaning product. Four officers needed minor medical attention and support provided by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service personnel.

The four officers attended the Northern General Hospital afterwards where further tests were completed and they were all discharged with no further symptoms or complications.

The injured man found outside the flats remains in hospital in a serious condition this afternoon.

Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding how the man came about his injuries yesterday.