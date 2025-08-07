Parents launch petition to save Barnsley mums’ mental health group

New and expectant mums in Barnsley have described feeling “lost”, “isolated” and “terrified” after a mental health support group they relied on was paused over the summer.

The MUMS (Mums Understanding Mums) group, which has run weekly at the Lightbox in Barnsley town centre, was described by parents as a lifeline, offering not only professional mental health support from midwives but also a space to make friends and feel heard during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives.

More than 300 people have signed a petition calling for the service to be protected, fearing the temporary break could lead to longer-term disruption.

The petition argues that MUMs fills a gap in care that other services can’t replace. It describes the group as a vital early-intervention service, reducing the need for more complex NHS support by tackling mental health issues at the root.

“In short, this service is not just wanted, it is needed,” the petition states. “Its loss would leave a significant gap in care that no other local service currently fills.”

“I wouldn’t have survived without the group,” said one mum, whose second child was born in 2024. “It’s the only place I’ve truly made mum friends. The support I received helped me become the confident mum I am today. I honestly don’t know where I’d be without it.”

The group is led by mental-health-trained midwives and welcomes women from early pregnancy to six months postnatal. As well as peer support, it offers guidance on everything from safe sleep and baby reflux to perinatal anxiety and navigating birth plans.

One mum, who is due to give birth this week, said she now feels “isolated” and “a bit lost” without the group.

“There’s no judgement, just shared experiences and real connection,” she said. “I was anxious before, but this group gave me reassurance. Now it’s gone, I can feel all those fears about the fourth trimester creeping back.”

Others say the support they received went far beyond casual chats.

“I had gestational diabetes and was being pressured into an induction I didn’t want,” said another mum who attended the group. “The midwives at MUMS talked me through my options, supported my decision to have a C-section, and even visited me on the ward. They gave me the confidence to use my voice, I’d have struggled without them.”

Another mother said the group’s first-aid training helped her save her daughter’s life after a choking incident.

“It’s not just emotional support, it’s practical, essential learning that new parents desperately need. Without it, I wouldn’t have known what to do in that moment.”

The group has been on pause for several weeks due to staff sickness. Barnsley Hospital has now confirmed that MUMS will not be running for a few more weeks over the summer, but has signposted parents to other services in the meantime.

A Barnsley Hospital spokesperson said: “During this time, the hospital is directing people to alternative support services via social media, including women’s named midwives, GPs and health visitors, Barnsley Family Hubs and Barnsley Talking Therapies.

“There are also other services such as NSPCC Pregnancy in Mind (PIM), The 1001 Days Team, 0–19 Public Health Nursing Service and Dad Matters Barnsley. We thank people for their understanding and would encourage them to follow updates on our social media about when the group will resume.”

But many parents say those alternatives aren’t a true replacement. “Paid baby classes are lovely but they’re not about the mum,” said one former attendee. “This group put mothers first. It helped me feel human again.”

Another added: “There’s a real lack of support for women with mental health issues or neurodivergence during pregnancy. MUMS gave us that support, and I honestly fear for what will happen if it’s lost for good.”

The petition remains open and can be found on Change.org under “Stop the MUMS group from closing down”.