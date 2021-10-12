One in six adults in Sheffield ‘could have undiagnosed liver disease’

It follows a visit to the city by the British Liver Trust’s Love Your Liver mobile screening and scanning unit this month.

The charity visited Sheffield, Doncaster, York, Leeds, Grimsby, and Hull and screened or scanned passers-by who were interested in finding out about their liver health.

Experts believe one in six adults in Sheffield could have liver disease without knowing it

Of the 344 scanned, 52 had a high reading and were sent to their doctor for further tests.

In England and Wales, over 40 people die from the disease every day.

Hospital admission rates for liver disease in Yorkshire and the Humber are above the average in England and rising, with 8,330 admissions in 2019/20 compared to 5,270 in 2010/11.

The increase is caused mainly by the rise in people who are overweight and the numbers of people drinking too much alcohol, says the charity.

Pamela Healy, chief executive, British Liver Trust, said: “Across the UK, one in five of us are at risk of liver disease and the numbers of people being diagnosed have been increasing at an alarming rate. Liver damage develops silently with no signs or symptoms and people often don’t realise they have a problem until it is too late. Although the liver is remarkably resilient, if left until symptoms appear, the damage is often irreversible.”

The trust’s Love Your Liver campaign focuses on three steps to reduce your risk of liver disease – drink within recommended limits and have three consecutive days off alcohol every week; eat a healthy diet and take more exercise; know the risk factors for viral hepatitis and get tested or vaccinated if at risk