As of Monday last week, 67,698 people had received their booster vaccination in the city, representing 12.44 per cent of the population. The national figure is 15.7 per cent for boosters or third doses.

Alun Windle, chief nurse and Covid vaccination lead at NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Booster vaccine doses are available on the NHS for people most at risk from Covid-19 who have had a second dose of a vaccine at least six months ago.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Tom McAnea at the vaccine centre in Crosspool. Sheffield now has seen on in eight residents receive a booster jab

“It’s vital to have your booster and I would urge everyone who is invited to take up the offer. The virus has not gone away and by having the booster you are not only protecting yourself against the threat of a serious illness or death but also reducing transmission.

“If you are eligible then you will be contacted by the NHS and you can either book it online or call 119. GP practices will also contact their patients directly and make arrangements to get you vaccinated.”

Sessions took place at St Columba’s church in Crosspool last week.

Many there were vaccinated by Dr Diana Lightfoot, a former GP at Duke Medical Centre, near Norfolk Park, who came out of retirement to give vaccines at the centre. She said she was finding it rewarding, and patients had been helpful and receptive.

Dr Diane Lightfoot at the vaccine centre in Crosspool. Sheffield now has seen one in eight residents receive a booster jab

Patients told the Star why they were there.

Phil Townsend, former vicar of St Timothy’s Church, Crookes, aged 70, from Walkley, felt if he did not have a booster he would have lost some of his immunity to Covid. “Booster jabs are a no brainer for me,” he said.

Retired accountant Anthony Village, from Broomhall, was happy his booster had been done. He said: “I don’t want to get the infection. I know someone who has been ill with it – a young man who was very ill, who thought he was going to die. I don’t want to be that ill, I don’t want to die, and I don’t want to be spreading any infection either. I’m old enough to remember people who suffered from polio before the polio vaccine.

“I’ve an old school mate whose life was ruined by polio. His legs were crippled and I think anyone who’d seen that knows the effectiveness of vaccination.”

Anthony Village at the vaccine centre in Crosspool. Sheffield now has seen on in eight residents receive a booster jab

Former Hallam Primary School teacher Mary Rutherford, aged 70, from Fulwood, wanted a booster before visiting grandchildren in Norway, who she had not seen for 20 months because of the pandemic.

She said: “I have asthma, so if I did catch Covid then I would probably be very ill. I’ve had the two vaccines but I know I need a booster as my immunity is probably waning from the other two jabs.”

Dr Tom McAnea, clinical director of the Sheffield West Five primary care network, said the booster jabs at St Columba’s were started at the start of October, and in the first four sessions they vaccinated 1,700 people. He said the November dates there were fully booked at present.

He said it was important that people got their boosters as the evidence showed that even with two jabs, immunity did drop.

Phil Towsend at the vaccine centre in Crosspool. Sheffield now has seen on in eight residents receive a booster jab

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper. Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor