Nurses across England are taking their second day of strike action today – but, for now, Sheffield is only joining them in spirit.

In what has been an historic first for the country, members of the Royal College of Nursing are staging a second walkout today (December 20) after also picketing on December 15 over pay and working conditions. Unions saying healthcare staff are 20 per cent worse off in real terms since 2010.

However, like on December 15, there will be no walkouts in the Steel City today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite three of Sheffield’s trusts voting to strike, there are no picket lines organised in South Yorkshire today by the RCN – instead, staff are likely to take their first day of industrial action in January.

Nurses on a picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool on December 20, 2022. Although three trusts in Sheffield have voted to strike, they will likely not take action until January. (Photo Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members at Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust all voted to join strike action. Up to 100,000 members nationwide will walk out for 12 hours at a time on strike days.

A&E services and maternity services will also face disruption, Trust leaders have warned. Cancer, dialysis patients and sick babies will be among those “protected” from action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RCN says it voted to strike after the UK Government refused to come to the table for negotiations. It comes amid record nursing vacancies, with 25,000 staff leaving in the past year. They are asking for a five per cent pay rise above inflation and better working conditions.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard. Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of thousands of workers – not just nurses – are set to strike across England in the coming weeks in disputes over pay, pensions, jobs and conditions. It comes as inflation reached a 40-year-old high of 11.1 per cent in November while multinational company profits are at an all-time high.