The trust which runs the hospital, near Weston Park, is among 176 organisations nationally which face strike action under the first ever strike by the Royal College of Nursing. But bosses say they will contact anyone who will have to have an appointment cancelled, and promised to continue with urgent care.

Craig Radford, chief operating officer at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We understand nurses have voted for industrial action at 176 organisations, including here at Sheffield Children’s. We are working closely with our nursing colleagues and other services to put in place plans, which we will refine when we have a clearer understanding on the dates and specific details. By working together we hope to reduce the impact the action will have on children, young people and their families.

“We will be contacting families directly if we need to alter any scheduled appointments, but otherwise families should attend appointments as usual, and can rest assured we will continue to provide urgent care for any child who needs us.”

Sheffield Children's Hospital has pledged to continue providing urgent care if nurses go on strike (Photo: PA)

All the city’s main hospitals are expected to be affected by the strike, after a ballot by members supported action in the city’s trusts. It means the Northern General, Royal Hallamshire, Weston Park, Jessop Wing and Sheffield Children’s are also expected to be hit by the action. Rotherham hospital nurses are not striking.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has promised to maintain emergency and critical care. The RCN announced last week that its members in the majority of NHS employers across the UK have backed industrial action. The unions are protesting over a pay award earlier this year of £1,400 for most NHS workers, with the RCN calling for a rise of five per cent above the rate of inflation. The Royal College of Nursing estimated in 2021 that the average annual salary of an NHS nurse is £33,384, according to reports.