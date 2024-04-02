Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new leadless pacemaker device has allowed a young nurse with a heart condition to get her life back on track.

The new device has a significantly longer battery life than traditional pacemakers, no leads and can be implanted without a chest incision - all while being smaller than an AAA battery.

Emily Coles, aged 24, who lives in Rotherham, experienced unpredictable blackouts associated with her heart pausing for over ten seconds.

Dr Lewis with the leadless pacemaker.

She was diagnosed with reflex syncope associated with sinus pauses, and told she could not drive.

She said: “My life had been on hold since I collapsed in September, and I struggled to come to terms with the idea of having a pacemaker fitted at the age of 24.

“My condition took away my independence and my confidence and I was unable to do the things I love and had taken for granted.

Emily Coles, aged 24, a nurse from Rotherham.

“It’s been a few weeks since my op, and I will soon be able to resume driving again. Not being able to drive had a big impact on my life, as I’m a staff nurse and work 12-hour shifts.”

The pacemaker was implanted directly into Emily’s heart using a minimally invasive procedure which avoids the need for an incision to the chest near the heart.

She added: “I’d like to thank the team at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals for their professionalism and expertise and for allowing me to get my life back on track once more.

Dr Nigel Lewis with the specialist interventional cardiology team who are delivering treatment to Emily.

“Without this device, my future would be looking very different.”

Dr Nigel Lewis, Consultant Cardiologist, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The new leadless system provides a game-changing solution to patients who require less frequent ‘pacing’, particularly those on dialysis and younger patients who are otherwise fit and healthy.