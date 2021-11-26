Gillian Priday, who is a Macmillan lead nurse for personalised care and support at Weston Park Hospital, which is run by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, is a finalist in Nurse of the Year category in the Nursing Times Awards.

The Nurse of the Year category aims to recognise an individual working in the NHS or independent sector who has gone above and beyond what is expected of them in their day-to-day role.

Gillian was nominated by a patient, a colleague and a student nurse for being ‘an inspiring nurse committed to raising the voices of patients’.

Gillian said: “It is a real honour to be a finalist for Nurse of the Year. From qualifying, my patients have taught me that nursing is fluid and it is universal, each and every one of us will be nursed at some stage. When I started, I believed nursing was about saving lives and cure at all costs but nursing is far bigger than that, and being a finalist for Nurse of the Year is about sharing that with others.

“I love being a nurse. Nurses give and have always given so much of themselves indiscriminately to strangers. Throughout my career I have raised patient voices and have always wanted to help other nurses believe they can do anything. Nursing is an incredible job.”

Gillian recently joined Sheffield Teaching Hospitals in a new role which involves working with teams across the hospital to improve cancer patient experience and care. Gillian previously worked as a Macmillan teenage and young adult cancer clinical nurse specialist at Nottingham University Hospitals following working as a sister at the Christie Hospital on the Teenage and Young Adult Cancer ward.

Professor Chris Morley, chief nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “A huge congratulations to Gillian for reaching the top eight for Nurse of the Year. It is a magnificent achievement to be a finalist for such a prestigious award in our field.”