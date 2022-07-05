Most of South Yorkshire’s GP practices are rated as good by the Government’s NHS watchdog, the Care Quality Commission.

But three which have been graded as outstanding in the official listings of practices are within 10 miles of Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three family doctors surgeries in and around Sheffield have been rated as outstanding.. File picture shows mother and daughter visiting doctor In surgery

Porter Brook Medical Centre, Sunderland Street, Sharrow, was rated outstanding overall on its last inspection, in February 2020, and which was reviewed last month, with no evidence found to need to reassess.

It was also classed as outstanding for work with working age people, including those recently retired and students, and people experiencing poor mental health, including those with dementia.

The CQC rated the practice as outstanding for providing responsive services because:

- It had developed services in response to their patient population, specifically their student population and people experiencing poor mental health.

- There was a proactive approach to understanding the needs of different groups of people and proved care that met their needs

- The practice had identified areas where there were gaps in provision locally and taken steps to address them.

They also rated it as outstanding for providing well-led services, and found feedback from patients continually positive about the way the service responded to the needs of patients.

The Gate Surgery, Chatham Street, near Clifton Park, Rotherham, was also rated outstanding. Its last inspection was March 2017, and that was reviewed last month, with no evidence found to need to reassess.

It was rated generally excellent, and specifically excellent for its work with people experiencing poor mental health , including those with dementia; people whose circumstances may make them vulnerable and families, children and young people.

The third practice rated as outstanding was Whittington Moor Surgery, on Scarsdale Road, Whittington, Chesterfield.

It was rated outstanding overall after an inspection in November 2015. A review last month found no evidence of any need to reassess.