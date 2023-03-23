News you can trust since 1887
Northern General Hospital: Patients forced to move hospitals following security scare

Emergency services in Sheffield rushed to the Northern General Hospital this morning following the discovery of an unattended bag, which triggered a security scare.

By Harry Harrison
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:40 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:41 GMT

It is understood that patients in the A&E department of the hospital in need of immediate care were told to go to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital instead.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 8.45am this morning (Thursday, March 23) we were notified a bag had been found unattended by staff at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

“Officers and specialist teams attended and have confirmed there was nothing of concern within the bag. All closures have now been lifted.”

The A&E department of Northern General Hospital was emptied this morning following an unattended bag scare.
The bag was found and reported by Northern General Hospital staff and the hospital has returned to normal running following the incident. It is not known whether any other parts of the hospital were affected.

The Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust has also been approached for a comment.

