It is understood that patients in the A&E department of the hospital in need of immediate care were told to go to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital instead.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 8.45am this morning (Thursday, March 23) we were notified a bag had been found unattended by staff at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.
“Officers and specialist teams attended and have confirmed there was nothing of concern within the bag. All closures have now been lifted.”
The bag was found and reported by Northern General Hospital staff and the hospital has returned to normal running following the incident. It is not known whether any other parts of the hospital were affected.
The Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust has also been approached for a comment.