Norovirus cases in hospital have hit their highest level so far this winter 🤢

Norovirus cases continue to put pressure on the NHS.

Parents are being urged to be aware of the symptoms and to keep their kids off nursery if they become unwell.

The number of norovirus patients in hospital have hit their highest level so far this winter, new figures from the NHS have revealed.

Hospitals continue to be under pressure as norovirus cases continue to surge, with an average of 898 people a day in hospital with the virus last week, with cases 30% higher than the same week last year.

Professor Julian Redhead, National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care said: “It is welcome news that the number of patients in hospital with Covid and flu continued to fall last week, however the worrying surge in norovirus cases – now at their highest level so far this winter – means there is no let up for NHS staff.

“Hospitals remain close to capacity, with almost a fifth of beds filled due to seasonal viruses and delayed discharges to settings like social and community care.

“The public can help us out by continuing to only call 999 or visit A&E in a life-threatening emergency or using NHS 111 for other conditions. With the higher than usual levels of norovirus, it is important to remember to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and avoid close contact with others if you have any symptoms.”

Young children and babies are at risk of suffering more serious symptoms of norovirus and can become dehydrated which may require medical treatment. | Pexels, Helena Lopes

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is highly contagious and easily spreads through close contact in nurseries and schools. Whilst for many you will only experience a few days of unpleasant symptoms, young children and babies are at risk of suffering more serious complications including dehydration which may require medical treatment.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Norovirus has an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours, meaning symptoms can come on suddenly and can include: vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, a high temperature and a headache.

What treatment options are available?

Anti-diarrheal medications are only suitable for children aged 12 years or over with short-term diarrhoea. If your child is younger than 12 months old and you are worried about them, the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) advises that you seek medical advice or contact NHS 111.

For children aged five years and older they recommend you should contact your GP or pharmacist who may advise oral rehydration solution to help replace any water and salt lost from vomiting and diarrhoea.

Seek medical advice if your child:

is a baby under 12 months

stops breast or bottle feeding while they're ill

is under five years has signs of dehydration, such as fewer wet nappies

you or your child (aged five years or over) still have signs of dehydration after using oral rehydration sachets

you or your child keep being sick and cannot keep fluid down

you or your child have bloody diarrhoea or bleeding from the bottom

you or your child have diarrhoea for more than seven days or vomiting for more than two days

Call 999 or attend your nearest accident and emergency department if your child has:

blood in their vomit or it looks like coffee grounds

vomit that's green/yellow-green

possibly swallowed something toxic

a stiff neck and pain when they look at bright lights

a sudden, severe headache or stomach ache.

Babies and young children can develop dehydration from norovirus which can become very serious and require urgent medical treatment. Symptoms of dehydration parents or carers should watch out for include feeling thirsty and tired, urinating less, or having dark, strong smelling urine, having dry lips, mouth and eyes.

NCT recommend that if your baby has norovirus you should continue breastfeeding or giving them their usual formula milk feeds at the usual strength. Formula-fed babies can also have small sips of water between feeds.

If your child is over one year old, they can have other drinks such as full-fat cows’ milk, but you should avoid fruit juice or fizzy drinks as this can make diarrhoea worse.

How is norovirus spread?

Norovirus is highly contagious and easily spreads through close contact with someone who is infected. It can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces or eating food prepared by someone who is unwell.

The NHS recommend that the best way to protect yourself and your children from catching norovirus, or from passing it onto others is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water. Hand sanitisers cannot kill norovirus and are not effective at protecting you.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of norovirus at NHS.UK.