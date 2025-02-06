People with norovirus symptoms are being told to ‘stay at home’ 🤒

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norovirus cases have hit a new high, with more patients in hospitals last week than at any other point this winter.

Almost 1,000 patients were in hospital with norovirus last week.

Around 96% of adult beds are occupied.

Cases are at the highest rates recorded since 2020.

Norovirus cases have continued to surge, with the number of people in hospital for the virus, also known as the “winter vomiting big”, reaching the highest level so far this winter.

On average 961 patients a day were in hospital with norovirus last week, up 7% on the 899 cases the week before and 69% higher than the same period last year (570 for the week ending 4 February 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospitals have experienced their busiest week yet, with an an average of 98,101 patients in hospital each day and around 96% of adult hospital beds occupied, also a record for this winter.

Flu rates have dropped since last month’s peak, but more than 2,462 patients were still hospitalised with the illness on average each day last week, including 122 in critical care.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care, said: “Hospitals are continuing to treat hundreds of patients who are ill with the highly infectious and unpleasant norovirus bug, with the rate of cases at the highest level recorded for this time of year since 2020.”

Norovirus cases are continue to surge this winter. | Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Norovirus symptoms in adults can come on suddenly as it has an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, a high temperature, headache and aches and pains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is highly contagious and can easily spread so it’s important to prevent infecting other people by washing your hands with soap and water, cleaning clothes, bedding and toilet areas, avoiding contact with others as much as possible and staying off work until you have not been sick or had diarrhoea for at least two days, as this is when you're most infectious.

Why are norovirus cases rising?

Norovirus cases are continuing to surge week on week. Amy Douglas, Epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Norovirus cases are way above what we would usually see at this time of year and outbreaks in hospitals continue to rise. Just because you’ve had norovirus doesn’t mean you won’t get it again.”

People are being urged to take steps to avoid passing the infection on as norovirus is highly contagious. If you have symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting it’s really important that you avoid people, do not return to work or visit people in hospital or care homes until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped.

Alcohol hand gels do not kill norovirus, so hand washing is an important step to preventing it from spreading. It’s advised that you handle any contaminated items with disposable gloves, clean contaminated surfaces with bleach-based disinfectants and wash all contaminated clothing or bed linens at 60°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those in vulnerable groups such as young children, older people or those who are immunocompromised, there is a risk of dehydration which may require hospitalisation, so it’s important to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.

You can find out more about norovirus signs and symptoms on NHS.UK.