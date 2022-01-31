Nadeem Akhtar, 49, described the plan as the ‘best thing I’ve ever done for myself and my family’, and revealed how it had put his Type 2 diabetes into remission.

He is one of more than 2,000 patients nationally with Type 2 diabetes to take taken part in the programme, with each participant losing on average 1st 1lb (7.2kg) after one month and 2st 1lb (13.4kg) after three months.

Nadeem said: “I lost my mum to diabetes, which was devastating. It really showed me just how destructive this disease can be and I really didn't want to go down the same path.

A Sheffield man, Nadeem Akhtar, has described how he shed more than three stone after being put on NHS England's soup-and-shake diet (file photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Being on the plan is the best thing I've ever done for myself and my family. It was hard at first, but my health coach was so understanding and really helped me through the difficult times and keep up healthier habits.”

NHS England said new data suggests people are able to keep the weight off over time. Three months after stopping soups and shakes, people were able to maintain their weight loss.

Previous clinical data has shown that around half of people who lose weight on a similar diet were able to achieve remission from their Type 2 diabetes after one year.

Off the back of the progress of the study, NHS England said thousands more people will be able to access the diet via their GP in several regions of England.

These are: North East and North Cumbria, West Yorkshire, Lancashire and South Cumbria, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, Black Country, Somerset, Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire, Mid and South Essex, South West London, Kent and Medway and Sussex.

Once put on the diet, people are able to get the shakes and soups for free on the NHS and follow the plan for three months.

They receive support from clinicians and coaches and, after three months, people are given a programme that reintroduces healthy, nutritious food.

The support on offer includes virtual one-to-ones, online help and groups.

The diet is open to people aged 18 to 65 diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in the last six years and with a body mass index (BMI) over 27 (or over 25 in people of Black, Asian or minority ethnic origin).

Professor Jonathan Valabhji, NHS national clinical director for diabetes and obesity, said: "The fantastic results our participants have achieved through this programme are really encouraging, and show that real-world experience is in line with what we have found in trials.

"We know this weight loss will go a long way to help people stay well and avoid preventable illness, and for many will also mean they can put Type 2 diabetes into remission.”

Diabetes is estimated to cost the NHS £10 billion a year, with treatment making up one in 20 prescriptions written by GPs.