Residents told The Star they felt the move would help, at a time when inflation has rocketed to nine per cent, although one resident described it as a drop in the ocean.

Julie Griffin, from Intake, said she thought it was a good move.

Sheffield residents have welcomed a freeze on prescription charges after the Government announced the move in the face of concerns over a cost of living crisis.

"The cost of them now is £9.35? For one single item. It is a very good idea,” she said.

Phil Hunt,from Ecclesall Road, said: “I think it will help with the cost of living crisis, particularly those whose income is restricted because of the rising cost of food et cetera, yes.

"I think it will make a big difference.”

Rhys Beynon, from Sharrow, said: "I think it is a good thing that they’re freezing the cost of prescriptions, mainly because as someone who has greatly suffered with mental health, the prescription charges are not ideal. But then again, the fact that they are freezing it also helps the lower income households to be able to afford the medication that they desperately need.

"As long as it doesn’t go up things should be fine, but, if it does go up there are quite a few households that might end up going without medication that they desperately need. I think it should help with the cost of living for most people, just to ensure that financial security with the prescriptions that people need.”

Sue Atkinson, of Jordanthorpe, said she thought it would help with her cost of living and welcomed the freeze: “I think it will help. I’m not sure it would actually be a really big help, but it wll help,” she said.

One resident, however, who refused to be named, said he thought it was just ‘a drop in the bucket’.

The Government said the charges would be frozen for the first time in 10 years. Charges usually increase in line with average inflation.

They will remain at £9.35 for a single charge or £30.25 for a three-month prescription prepayment certificate (PPC).

And 12-month PPCs will remain at £108.10. Prescriptions are free for eligible people in certain groups such as pensioners, students, and those who receive state benefits or live in care homes.

