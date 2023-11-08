Almost half the number of people who registered to give blood in Sheffield this year have not donated yet.

The NHS needs O negative and B negative blood, as well as donations from first-time donors, in order to build stocks ahead of the busy winter period.

Overall blood stocks remain above the target of six days, but O negative and B negative supply is under pressure.

Sheffield Donor Centre, in Cathedral Court, Church Street, has hundreds of appointments available.

Existing O and B negative donors, who are fit and healthy, should call 0300 123 23 23 for a priority appointment.

Mark Chambers, Director of Donor Experience at NHS Blood and Transplant said: “It only takes an hour to give blood and each donation can help save or improve up to three lives.”

“O negative and B negative blood stocks are currently lower than we’d like so we’re encouraging our amazing donors in Sheffield to please come forward and help us prepare for the busy winter period.

“We are also urging people who have registered but not yet donated to make their first appointment now. If they don’t know their blood type, then they will find out after donating for the first time – they may have one of the types we need."

650 people in Sheffield who registered with Give Blood this year have not donated yet, which is almost half of the total number of registrations.

Only eight per cent of the population have O negative blood, the universal blood type, but it accounts for around 14 per cent of the blood hospitals need due to its use in emergency care.

B negative is one of the rarest blood types as just 2% of blood donors have it.

Blood is needed to help the NHS treat patients with cancer, blood disorders and those suffering medical trauma or undergoing surgery.

Mark added: “We’re asking if donors can please give at least three days’ notice if they need to cancel so the place can be offered to another donor. Donor and staff safety is our priority so if you are under the weather, please rest, recover, and rebook.”