NHS England’s 2023 patient survey has been published – and these are the Sheffield doctors surgeries with the worst ratings.

NHS patients in the city have reported mixed satisfaction ratings for local doctor’s surgeries in the area, according to the survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

The survey asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice. It surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29 per cent. Last week we listed the practices with the highest satisfaction ratings. Today we look at those at the lower end.

The results show 14.2 per of respondents were unhappy with the overall experience provided by their local doctor’s surgery – the highest rate in six years and 0.6 percentage points greater than last year when 13.6 per cent said they found their experience either fairly poor or very poor. Almost three quarters (71.3 per cent) had a positive experience of their GP surgery, saying their overall experience was either ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ – the lowest rate in six years. In addition, 14.5 per cent said their experience was ‘neither good nor bad’.

Dr Richard van Mellaerts, the British Medical Association’s England GP committee deputy chair, said GP practices were struggling to cope with demand.

He said: “These findings are - despite the huge pressures practices are under – testament to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of GPs and their teams.

“This survey is proof positive that the problems in general practice today lie squarely on the shoulders of a Government that refuses to invest properly in the health service and not on GPs or practice staff who are going above and beyond to ensure patients are getting the care they deserve.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Appointments are already on the rise, and we recently announced £240 million of support to practices across the UK to embrace the latest technology, tackle the 8am rush and make it easier for patients to see their GP.”

How do the GP surgeries in Sheffield compare? Last week we listed practices with highest satisfaction figures. Here we reveal which practices had the lowest satisfaction ratings in the city, in reverse order from 13th lowest, to lowest, based on the percentage rating their experience as ‘poor’. Surgeries with multiple branches are listed under the name of their lead surgery.

Sothall and Beighton Health Centre At Sothall & Beighton Health Centre, on Eckington Road, Beighton, 19.4% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was poor.

Tramways And Middlewood Medical Centres, Middlewood Road, At Tramways And Middlewood Medical Centres, on Middlewood Road, 20.1% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was poor.

Sharrow Lane Medical Centre At Sharrow Lane Medical Centre, on Sharrow Lane, 20.1% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was poor.