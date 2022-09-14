NHS appointments cancelled across South Yorkshire for Bank Holiday to mark Queen’s funeral

Instead, outpatient appointments, GP appointments and other routine appointments will be rescheduled, and the South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board warn that urgent and emergency services are likely to be “busier than usual”.

In a statement, the ICB said affected patients will be contacted directly by the relevant NHS or care provider.

NHS appointments across South Yorkshire will not go ahead as planned on Monday, which is a bank holiday to honour the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Although most health and care services will continue across the region, and teams are working to limit disruption to outpatient appointments, the ICB say GP appointments and other routine appointments will be affected as health and care staff mark the funeral.

Mental health support is available for anyone in a crisis and anyone needing support for anxiety, depression, low mood can access services directly.

Gavin Boyle, Chief Executive of NHS South Yorkshire, said: “It was with much sadness that we learned Her Majesty The Queen had died. Everyone working in the NHS and Care send their heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time of national mourning.

“We know that before, during and after bank holidays our urgent and emergency services tend to be busier than usual.

“We anticipate this weekend and next week will be similar as communities rightly come together to remember Her Majesty the Queen.

“As such, we would ask all our communities to use urgent and emergency services appropriately and use the online NHS111 service initially for non-emergency needs.

“What will be different is that the NHS doesn’t schedule outpatient appointments, GP appointments and other routine appointments on planned bank holidays.

“To ensure as many NHS and care staff as possible can mark the passing of Her Majesty the Queen themselves, some of these appointments on Bank Holiday Monday will be rescheduled.

“The providers of these services will be in touch with patients directly to inform them if they are affected.”

Dr James Griffiths, Emergency Department Consultant, said: “People turning up at hospitals with minor illnesses may face long waits for treatment.

“We do see people who attend Emergency Department (A&E) with coughs and colds, or other minor ailments, which can be easily treated by a pharmacist or at home.

“For more advice and guidance, I would ask our communities to visit NHS111 online, which can direct you to the most appropriate service.

“Pharmacies can help with advice and give many over the counter solutions to colds, tummy troubles and rashes. Some of these may be affected by the Bank Holiday, so if you need a routine prescription please make plans to do so before the Bank Holiday if you may run short of your usual medicine.”

Cathy Winfield MBE, Chief Nursing Officer of NHS South Yorkshire, said: “I know many patients who are in hospital this week will be anxious to get home so that they can spend the day with their family.