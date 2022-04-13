Over the bank holiday the NHS 111 service receives many calls from people who have run out of regular medication, and it is asking everyone to make sure that they have enough supplies at home, and to remember to pack their medicines if going away.

Missing out on daily medication can have serious consequences, especially for people who rely on tablets and other medicines to control heart and breathing problems.

Dr Eithne Cummins, a General Practitioner and Clinical Director for Urgent Care, said: “GP practices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, so we are asking people to check that they have enough medication to see them through Easter.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make sure you've enough medication to last you until after Easter