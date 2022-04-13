NHS 111 urges people to get their repeat prescriptions before Easter

The region’s NHS 111 integrated urgent care service is reminding patients to order and collect repeat prescriptions in time for the upcoming Easter break.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:07 pm

Over the bank holiday the NHS 111 service receives many calls from people who have run out of regular medication, and it is asking everyone to make sure that they have enough supplies at home, and to remember to pack their medicines if going away.

Missing out on daily medication can have serious consequences, especially for people who rely on tablets and other medicines to control heart and breathing problems.

Dr Eithne Cummins, a General Practitioner and Clinical Director for Urgent Care, said: “GP practices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, so we are asking people to check that they have enough medication to see them through Easter.

“Any repeat prescriptions should be requested from your GP, so that you can enjoy the bank holiday weekend without the worry of running out of essential tablets and medicines.”

