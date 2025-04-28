New VR game to help children to rehabilitate after brain tumour treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Hallam University has been awarded £75,000 to develop a new virtual reality game that will support children with neurorehabilitation following treatment for brain tumours.

Funded by National Institute for Health and Care Research Great Ormond Street Hospital Biomedical Research Centre (NIHR GOSH BRC), the study will be led by researchers with game development expertise at Sheffield Hallam University in partnership with Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, Great Ormond Street Hospital and the University of Sheffield.

The study will develop an immersive VR system to support neurorehabilitation in children to help with physical symptoms following surgery, such as muscle weakness, movement, coordination and balance difficulties.

Brain tumours are the second most common cancer type in children. Each month, over 30 children in the UK are diagnosed with a brain tumour, profoundly impacting them and their families. With up to 75% survival rate for five years or more after being diagnosed, neurorehabilitation is essential to improve function, quality of life and participation.

Ivan Phelan wearing a VR headset

The new study will build on the Impact VR lab’s multi award-winning system, Luna’s Light which features interactive scenarios, engaging narratives, activities and puzzles that align with the exercises required for upper limb motor functional recovery, such as stretching, bending, and rotating. This approach helps keep players motivated and more likely to adhere to their treatment and has been found to reduce pain during therapy and improve motor function.

Ivan Phelan, Principal Research Fellow at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Neurorehabilitation can be incredibly complex, particularly when it comes to engaging young people in their recovery. Our research into virtual reality has shown that by turning exercises into immersive games, patients are not only more motivated, but they’re also doing their physical rehabilitation without even realising it. It can transform therapy into something enjoyable, rather than a chore.

“Our goal is to make neurorehabilitation more accessible, engaging, and efficient, ultimately helping patients regain function more quickly and reducing waiting times in healthcare.”

The new study aims to develop an enhanced version of Luna’s Light for complex neurorehabilitation. It will be developed in close collaboration with staff, families and patients to provide structured and personalised exercise programs tailored to an individual’s abilities and needs following treatment.

The system will also explore integration with wearable devices to assess exertion levels and monitor broader health benefits through outcome measures.

Professor Paul Dimitri, Professor of Child Health Technology and Director of Innovation and Child Health Technology, Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Harnessing the power of virtual reality in paediatric neurorehabilitation is an exciting step forward in enhancing recovery for children post brain tumour treatment. By integrating engaging and immersive therapy into their rehabilitation journey, we can help young patients regain function more effectively while making the process more accessible and motivating.

“The NIHR HealthTech Research Centre in Paediatrics and Child Health and Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust are proud to be working in collaboration with Great Ormond Street Hospital on this ground-breaking project, which will undoubtedly improve the lives of those most in need and set a new standard for paediatric rehabilitation.”

Professor Thomas Voit, NIHR GOSH BRC Director, said: “The Paediatric Excellence Initiative links up leading children’s hospitals across the UK for projects just like this – opportunities to use the latest science and technology to improve care for children and young people. We’re thrilled to fund this project to explore the next steps in neurorehabilitation recovery in a fun and innovative way, drawing on the expertise of our different organisations.”

The new system will be developed over 18 months and will be designed and tested with patients and families throughout development at Great Ormond Street Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.