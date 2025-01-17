New support service piloted in Rotherham

Through a combination of emotional resilience coaching and practical strategies, the service will help participants build emotional coping skills, alleviate psychological distress, and better prepare them to access other community-based support.

A new pilot service aimed at supporting adults who have recently attempted suicide will soon be available in Rotherham, offering emotional resilience coaching sessions and practical support.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has awarded a contract to Connect Healthcare Rotherham CIC to deliver the service, which will support people who are known to the RDASH hospital liaison and crisis services.

Starting in April 2025, the 15-month pilot will help adults over 18 who live in the borough or are registered with a Rotherham GP.

Through a combination of emotional resilience coaching and practical strategies, the service will help participants build emotional coping skills, alleviate psychological distress, and better prepare them to access other community-based support.

The initiative aims to reduce social isolation, improve emotional resilience, decrease suicidal thoughts and activity, and enhance the overall quality of life for participants. The service will provide up to eight sessions of coaching, each tailored to the individual’s specific needs, before connecting them to additional resources that may be available within the community.

The funding for the project amounts to £95,000 and will run from April 2025 to June 2026.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day

or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for

free on 116 123, email them at [email protected],

or visit www.samaritans.org to find your

nearest branch.