New study shows specialist NHS clinics are supporting thousands of children to lose weight and lead healthier lifestyles

Thousands of children living with complications of obesity are being supported to lose weight and live healthier lifestyles thanks to the roll-out of specialist NHS clinics.

New analysis shows that 4,784 children and young people (aged 2 to 18) living with severe obesity in England have now received care for complications or conditions associated with excess weight from the network of 32 specialist NHS clinics since 2021.

Researchers from Sheffield Hallam University, Leeds Beckett University, University of Leeds and University of Bristol examined the demographics of patients attending NHS Complications of Excess Weight (CEW) clinics, and frequency of conditions associated with obesity.

The findings, which were presented at the European Congress on Obesity this week, include:

over 40% of patients live within the most deprived neighbourhoods

a high proportion of patients supported by CEW clinics have a neurodevelopmental disorder, such as autism (24%) or a learning disability (23%)

a significant proportion of children and young people had major health complications such as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (30%), obstructive sleep apnoea (21%), and hypertension (21%)

Among the conclusions were that CEW clinics are serving a typically underserved demographic; and data highlights there is a clinical need for this type of holistic weight management services at a young age.

Dr Catherine Homer, Associate Professor of Obesity and Public Health in the School of Sport and Physical Activity at Sheffield Hallam University, led the evaluation.

Dr Homer said: “We know there is an urgent need to provide specialised person-centred support for the many children and young people currently living with severe and complex forms of obesity. Through our evaluation we are already seeing how crucial CEW clinics are to providing this support, and therefore it’s imperative that the clinics should be integral to the forthcoming NHS 10-year plan.”

Patients being treated at CEW clinics get access to specialist NHS doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers and dietitians, who assess their complications, provide tailored help with diet and lifestyle changes, and deliver mental health support and coaching.

In addition to providing treatment, CEW clinics also work at identifying the factors associated with obesity in children and young people by considering their mental wellbeing alongside their physical health.

One person, who has benefited from the support offered by a CEW clinic is Kirsty*, who is 16 years old. Kirsty has been attending Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust CEW clinic for two years.

At school, Kirsty was severely bullied about her weight and height, which led her to experiencing struggles with her mental health as well as gaining more weight.

Kirsty said: “I have to say it was the best decision I ever made, obviously I didn’t know that at the time. I really didn’t want to go because I felt like I was going to be judged and told that I was ‘fat’ and needed to lose weight in a certain amount of time, but it was totally the opposite.

“At my first appointment, I have never felt so included as I did with them. They made me feel welcome, included and so positive about achieving the goals I wanted to achieve.

“Talking about my mental health helped me a lot. The team also taught me a lot about food groups, portion sizes and lots of other things. Now, I am the best I have ever felt, I am the lowest weight I have ever been and still losing weight.

"I am getting a lot of help with my mental health and also still getting a lot of other support. The weight management service is a great service, and they really don’t judge you, they are happy to support you anyway they can. I feel like I have gained control of my life again throughout all the experiences I have been through I have learnt that I can speak up for myself, and I do have a voice.”

Since 2021, the NHS has been taking action to treating more children for severe complications related to their obesity and avoiding the need for more invasive treatment.

Professor Simon Kenny, NHS England’s National Clinical Director for Children and Young People, said: “It is fantastic that through cutting-edge technology and a holistic and behaviour-change approach to obesity care, our specialist NHS clinics have already transformed the lives of thousands of children and young people – supporting them to lose weight, live heathier lives and improve their mental health.

“Living with excess weight can cause problems affecting every organ system and long-term complications such type 2 diabetes, stroke, early joint replacements and mental health difficulties. We also know that children living with health problems have poorer school attendance which can affect their future employment and life opportunities – and the NHS won’t just sit by and let children and young people become ill adults.

“This important research on the life-changing impact that our NHS clinics are having highlights the complexities of the challenges facing so many young people and reaffirms our belief that early intervention can help limit excess weight gain and prevent the onset of associated long-term health complications.”

The evaluation is part of £1.5million NIHR-funded project looking at best practice in the clinics, through speaking to those accessing and delivering the service, to outline ways they can be improved for patients and their families.