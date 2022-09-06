New signing for Sheffield hospitals charity

Sheffield Hospitals Charity, has been selected as a charity partner for SUFC

The new partnership will provide a vital opportunity for the hospitals charity to raise awareness and funds, for its work supporting the patients and staff across Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and the community health services across the region.

These include the Northern General Hospital, Jessops Wing Maternity Hospital, the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Charles Clifford Dental Hospital and Weston Park Cancer Centre.

A variety of different initiatives and events are currently in the pipeline between the two organisations, which will be rolled out across the season.

Sam Earnshaw, Head of Corporate Partnerships and Major Giving Sheffield Hospitals Charity / Dave McCarthy, Head of Operations SUFC

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sam Earnshaw Head of Corporate Partnerships and Major Giving at Sheffield Hospitals Charity said “We are truly thankful for the opportunity to help spread the message of Sheffield Hospitals Charity across the City and what better way to do this than through United a huge influence on the region”.