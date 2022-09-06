News you can trust since 1887
New signing for Sheffield hospitals charity

Sheffield Hospitals Charity have been selected as an official charity partner of Sheffield United Football Club.

By Angela Furniss
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:21 am
The new partnership will provide a vital opportunity for the hospitals charity to raise awareness and funds, for its work supporting the patients and staff across Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and the community health services across the region.

These include the Northern General Hospital, Jessops Wing Maternity Hospital, the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Charles Clifford Dental Hospital and Weston Park Cancer Centre.

A variety of different initiatives and events are currently in the pipeline between the two organisations, which will be rolled out across the season.

Sam Earnshaw Head of Corporate Partnerships and Major Giving at Sheffield Hospitals Charity said “We are truly thankful for the opportunity to help spread the message of Sheffield Hospitals Charity across the City and what better way to do this than through United a huge influence on the region”.

Dave McCarthy Head of Operations for Sheffield United FC said “Sheffield United has always been supportive of local good causes and it was only right that we give back to our amazing NHS, via the work of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, particularly with their inspirational work throughout the pandemic“.

