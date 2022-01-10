New Sheffield city centre hot yoga studio set to open

Hotpod Yoga will cater to all abilities, from beginners to long-time practitioners through its adaptable vinyasa-based flow and its opening announcement came as many people try the practice as part of New Year fitness or wellbeing resolutions.

Classes are described as a multi-sensory experience with ‘a low purple hue, rhythmic beats, aromatic scents and the pièce de resistance… the 37-degree heat.’

Born and bred in Sheffield, founder Suzanne Williamson lives with her husband, two children and her beloved dogs MoMo and Bear.

Hotpod Yoga Class.

She has a background in hospitality and fitness

She said: “I’m looking forward to combining both these worlds.

“After suffering a nasty back injury I stumbled across Hotpod Yoga.

"The glowing purple pod environment and the lack of confronting mirrors was instantly appealing and it felt like a safe place to start my yoga journey.

Hotpod Yoga.

“I was right, the class was the perfect mix of challenging workout and calming movement and I have honestly never felt so relaxed, well not since having children anyway.

"The rest, as they say, is history and here I am - incredibly excited to finally bring the pod to Sheffield!”

Hotpod Yoga already has studios based in London, York and Newcastle and claims it is Europe’s largest yoga business with 60 units in the UK.

Sheffield’s city centre studio will be based in Furnival Square and is to open to the public on February 12, 2022.

Hotpod Yoga Pod.

A series of free taster classes will be held for people to give the practice a trial run before they sign up. Prices start at £12 for a class and go up to unlimited yoga for £70 a month.

Suzanne added: “I love that here in Sheffield we have the best of both worlds, with the Peaks on our doorstep you can go from city centre to beautiful countryside in just 20 minutes.

“The new city centre development is really taking shape so it’s great that our Hotpod Yoga studio gets to be right in the middle of that.”

To find out more or to book a class at Hotpod Yoga, contact [email protected]

Hotpod Yoga.