New NHS cataract clinic opens in Sheffield Giving local people choice for their treatment

A brand-new ophthalmic clinic is officially opening in Sheffield this week, providing NHS cataract surgery for patients in the city and across Yorkshire. Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield was opened by new Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn, on her first day in post. The clinic will provide timely, convenient care for thousands of people. With one in three adults being diagnosed with cataract there is a lot of demand for treatment.

The new clinic is part of Optegra Eye Health Care, a network of specialist eye hospitals and clinics across the UK and Europe that provide cataract, AMD treatment and also vision correction procedures.

Rotherham born-and-bred Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Mr Omar Rafiq, is looking forward to joining the team at Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield. He said: “Cataract operations still mesmerise me – that a brief procedure can make such a difference to the patient. I conduct thousands of these procedures a year and still have such enthusiasm that we can restore vision and quality of life, it brings such joy to people.

“If anyone is anxious about cataract surgery, I would like to reassure them that this is a very safe procedure, the most commonly performed elective surgery in the UK. It has excellent outcomes, and a very low complication rate so there really is no need to worry. The vast majority of my patients cannot believe how quick, safe and simple it was.”

New Lord Mayor, Jayne Dunn, officially opens Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield with the local team

The launch comes at a time when new research[i] shows that 91 per cent of adults aged over 55 believe they should have a choice when it comes to their NHS treatment. And for 62 percent, choice of location is a key priority.

Richard Armitage, NHS Director for Optegra Eye Health Care, said: “We are working closely with the NHS to provide cataract surgery to more and more patients, by opening dedicated clinics in a series of new locations and increase patients’ choice in terms of when and where they have their treatment.

“We are delighted to be launching in this central, easy to access location in Sheffield. At this new clinic we are able to commit to treatment within just six weeks of referral.

“Cataract patients simply need to ask their optician or GP to refer them to Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield and we look forward to welcoming them.”

Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn officially opened the clinic in a ‘cutting the ribbon’ ceremony. She said: “I am delighted that Optegra has chosen Sheffield as the location for its latest clinic opening, offering free NHS cataract procedures to those in need.

“In addition to five-star surroundings for patient consultation and treatment, the clinic is also providing new jobs for local people, both administrative and clinical. Having this clinic with specialists on site on our doorstep will help so many people regain their independence through improved vision and also help to reduce NHS waiting lists.”

The full address is: Optegra Eye Clinic Sheffield, 3 Carbrook Triangle, Carbrook Hall Road, Sheffield S9 2EH.

