Homes without adequate ventilation and heating can become damp and mouldy and make asthma symptoms worse – something nurses and housing bosses hope to tackle throughout this partnership.

Babies, small children, older people, people with asthma, and people with allergies are more likely to be affected by damp and mould.

The number of complaints from tenants about mould and damp in Barnsley tripled between 2022 and 2023, and Berneslai Homes spent 28 per cent more on repairing the issues.

Zena Thomas, children’s respiratory nurse specialist at Barnsley Hospital, said: “When we see children in our asthma clinics, or when they have been admitted to the children’s assessment unit or ward following an asthma attack, we discuss with the family any environmental triggers that could be contributing to the patient’s symptoms.

“These could be issues such as damp and mould in the home. We support the family to fill in the Berneslai Homes ‘Healthy Homes’ checklist which helps identify any issues in the home that could maybe make respiratory symptoms worse.

“Our new partnership also allows us to liaise with the service managers at Berneslai Homes directly, to help resolve specific issues in the home that are likely having a negative effect on the child’s respiratory health. These can then be dealt with urgently to prevent the child getting more unwell”.

It is hoped through this new partnership, children will have significantly fewer asthma symptoms, reducing the risk of a life-threatening asthma attack. This not only has a positive impact on the child’s health but can increase school attendance and ability to participate in sporting activities – things that are regularly inhibited by unmanaged asthma.

Dave Fullen, executive director of customer and estate services from Berneslai Homes added: “The right home environment is critical to good physical health and wellbeing.