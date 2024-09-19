New health hub in shopping centre takes a step forward in a bid to cut down hospital waiting lists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnsley Council’s cabinet has approved a number of recommendations to develop a new Health and Wellbeing Hub in the Alhambra Shopping Centre.

The ambitious project will transform parts of the shopping centre, adding a range of health and wellbeing services to the existing retail offer to meet demand and help cut hospital waiting lists.

The council, in collaboration with Barnsley Hospital, Barnsley Premier Leisure (BPL), South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SWYFT), and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), plans to bring these services together in a single, convenient town centre location.

It is estimated that the hub could attract more than 100,000 visits annually, potentially reducing pressure on Barnsley Hospital, while BPL’s expanded services are expected to draw an additional 150,000 visitors each year.

Masterplanners have been appointed to help design the health and wellbeing hub, and will create a cohesive plan for integrating services over the next 12 weeks. This effort aims to make healthcare more accessible and user-friendly.

Barnsley Hospital Trust Board has already endorsed a business case focused on integrating eye services into the hub.

Initial capital works for the Alhambra Shopping Centre will soon begin, with SYMCA GainShare funding supporting necessary maintenance and upgrades. These improvements will include health and safety compliance, roof repairs, car park enhancements, and upgrades to lighting and electrical systems. Work is expected to commence in the coming months and continue over the next year.

The council will use a ‘gateway’ approval process to ensure that each project stage is scrutinized for cost and management efficiency.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We’re thrilled to advance Barnsley’s Health and Wellbeing Hub project. This phase of research and planning is crucial for tailoring the hub to meet community needs, while essential maintenance to the Alhambra Shopping Centre will ensure it remains a valued local asset.”

Bob Kirton, Barnsley Hospital’s managing director, added: “We’re excited to move forward with this development. The feedback from patients and families has shown a strong demand for accessible, modern health services in the town centre, complementing the success of our community diagnostic centre.”