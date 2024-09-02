New free service will support expectant parents at risk of anxiety and depression in Barnsley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NSPCC and Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council have launched a new service to support parents-to-be who are at risk of anxiety and depression during pregnancy.

Pregnancy in Mind (PiM) is a free NSPCC service for expectant parents experiencing mild to moderate anxiety and depression between the 12th and 26th week of pregnancy, providing crucial support in relation to parental mental health, and helping expectant parents enjoy the special first stages of their children’s lives.

The program helps parents develop coping skills which can help them mitigate the effects of parental anxiety and depression, feel more confident about the arrival of a baby and help build strong relationships with their child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NSPCC Assistant Director Debra Radford said: “We’re delighted to launch Pregnancy in Mind in Barnsley. We know that perinatal anxiety and depression are sometimes overlooked despite a significant proportion of parents experiencing these issues whilst pregnant. This can make an already challenging time for expectant parents much more difficult.

Pregnancy in Mind is a preventative mental-health service

“We know more and more about how a baby’s brain develops during pregnancy, and ways in which reducing stress and anxiety for expecting parents can help to give babies the very best start in life. We’re pleased that Barnsley Council takes this issue seriously, and we’re very pleased to be working with them to support parents throughout the region.”

The introduction of Pregnancy in Mind comes as Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council continues to develop their Family Hubs Start for Life offer and support parental mental health during and after pregnancy.

Councillor Wendy Cain, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “In Barnsley, our Start for Life support services are in place to ensure families receive the right support at the right time when they need it. Our focus on perinatal and infant mental health extends to all parents in our local communities, providing crucial assistance to parents that need support’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are excited to welcome the Pregnancy in Mind programme into our services and will support mums, dads and all co parents to access this online offer in Barnsley.”

Pregnancy in Mind is a virtual service, meaning mums, dads and carers can all attend from the comfort of their own homes while still engaging with other parents-to-be and practitioners. Anyone at risk of mild to moderate anxiety or depression during the second trimester of pregnancy can speak to their local Family Hub, Health Visitor, Midwife and other health professionals to take part in the free service.

Barnsley Council is also working with Midwifery, Primary Care, GP’s, Family Hubs and the Public Health Nursing Service across the town, with new animations, leaflets and posters being shared locally to highlight the service and ensure families can get the help they need at the right time.

For more information about the NSPCC's parental mental health services and resources, visit this link. For immediate assistance, contact the NSPCC Helpline at 0808 800 5000 or email [email protected].

Alternatively, you can speak to your Health Visitor, Midwife, GP or health worker.