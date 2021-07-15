New Covid-19 vaccine study beginning human trials - and Sheffield people are being asked to take part

An estimated 100 participants are needed from Sheffield for the new research study at the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

It is estimated that there will be 800 participants from the UK and a further 1,450 participants across South Africa, Brazil and Poland.

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca are leading this new study, and Sheffield is one of 15 locations in the UK.

Vaccinations in Sheffield.

The study investigates a new booster vaccine, known as AZD2816, which is hoped to offer protection against the Beta variant of Covid-19.

Professor Simon Heller, Director of Research and Development at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This vaccine has been designed using the same technology as the original AstraZeneca vaccine, but with minor alterations.

“Sheffield Teaching Hospitals has played a leading role in a number of major Covid-19 trials, including the original AstraZeneca/Oxford trial.

“We are pleased to be contributing to this research which will give us vital information about the role of booster vaccines in broadening immune responses against emerging variants of concerns, helping us to stay ahead of the coronavirus pandemic and build on the success of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme.”

Anyone can ask to participate in the study, as long as they are aged 30 or older and have received 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccination or never received a Covid-19 vaccine.

There will be three parts to the study, screening will last take up to 2 weeks, up to 12 weeks for the study treatment, and then regular follow-ups during the 6 months afterwards.

The length of the study will vary depending on which vaccine group people are assigned to, all of which will involve physical examinations, blood tests, measurements about vitals.