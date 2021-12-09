Ruth Brown has been named chief executive of the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust this week, on Wednesday, December 8. She will also continue her role as trustee for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Ruth joined Sheffield Children’s in 2017 and has been executive director of strategy and operations, deputy CEO and most recently acting CEO for the trust.

She has over 30 years of experience in the NHS, as well as a commitment to outstanding care for families, and will now help drive forward the hospital’s work for the benefit of children and their families.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Brown has been named chief executive of the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Sarah Jones, chairperson of Sheffield Children’s, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Ruth as our new Chief Executive. Ruth has a huge passion for Sheffield Children’s and the role she plays in driving forward our care for the benefit of children, young people and their families. She has been a fantastic Acting CEO and Deputy CEO before that, and I know she will bring the same energy and commitment to her new role.”