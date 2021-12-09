New chief executive appointed to lead Sheffield Children’s Hospital Trust
A new chief executive has been appointed to lead Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust in a bid to drive forward the hospital’s work for the benefit of patients.
Ruth Brown has been named chief executive of the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust this week, on Wednesday, December 8. She will also continue her role as trustee for The Children’s Hospital Charity.
Ruth joined Sheffield Children’s in 2017 and has been executive director of strategy and operations, deputy CEO and most recently acting CEO for the trust.
She has over 30 years of experience in the NHS, as well as a commitment to outstanding care for families, and will now help drive forward the hospital’s work for the benefit of children and their families.
Sarah Jones, chairperson of Sheffield Children’s, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Ruth as our new Chief Executive. Ruth has a huge passion for Sheffield Children’s and the role she plays in driving forward our care for the benefit of children, young people and their families. She has been a fantastic Acting CEO and Deputy CEO before that, and I know she will bring the same energy and commitment to her new role.”
Ruth said: “I’m thrilled to be appointed as the new Chief Executive of Sheffield Children’s. We are a very special Trust full of extraordinary colleagues. I’m excited to start a new chapter in our history and will continue to work hard to create a compassionate and inclusive organisation that puts children and young people at the heart of all we do. I look forward to developing our relationships with patients, families and partner organisations further.”