New chapter in Sheffield’s world-renowned neuroscience research

The expansion of a world-renowned research facility accelerating breakthrough treatments for degenerative neurological diseases marks a major milestone with a special bricklaying ceremony.

The new development at the University of Sheffield’s Institute for Translational Neuroscience (SITraN), will provide much needed additional teaching and research space for scientists working towards breakthrough treatments for devastating diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Parkinson’s and Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

Established in 2010, SITraN has become a leading force in neurological research, fostering breakthroughs by bringing together multi-disciplinary teams of scientists, clinicians, and patients. Their pioneering work has led to unprecedented improvements in understanding disease mechanisms, bringing new hope to millions.

A special bricklaying ceremony, attended by world-leading scientists, clinicians, fundraisers and families of people affected by neurological diseases, saw the foundations being laid for the new building.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of SITraN Dame Professor Pamela Shaw, said: “Over 20 years ago a lady with MND asked me what I would do with £20 million of funding for MND research. I didn’t think it was a serious question, but I described SITraN - a dedicated facility to bring together scientists, doctors and patients from all over the world under one roof with a shared ambition to improve the lives of people living with neurodegenerative diseases.

“It is quite remarkable how far we have come since SITraN first opened. We were the first site nationally to develop an experimental genetic therapy for the childhood form of MND, a breakthrough drug in Parkinson’s, the first to deliver a highly promising new stem cell treatment for MS and our pre-clinical work and leadership in patient clinical trials contributed to the recent FDA approval of a gene silencing therapy for a form of MND caused by changes in the SOD-1 gene. This was a major scientific advancement offering the first targeted treatment for a genetic cause of the disease.

“SITraN attracts high-calibre clinicians and scientists from around the world and this new facility will enable us to double our research capacity, give us the space to install cutting-edge scientific equipment and help us to achieve our ultimate goal of finding transformative breakthroughs that are making curative therapies for MND and related neurodegenerative conditions a reality in our lifetimes."

The new expanded building will be constructed adjacent to the current facility. Located directly opposite the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, it will facilitate seamless collaboration with NHS clinical trial facilities and research imaging centres. The expansion is critical as SITraN has outgrown its current capacity, with an initial research team of 64 now exceeding 300.

The £24 million expansion would not have been possible without the unwavering generosity of a number of dedicated families whose lives have been forever changed by the cruelty of MND. The Ian Pratt MND Foundation, the Mel Evans Foundation and the family and friends of Tim Shone and Gemma Middleton all attended for the special milestone alongside other supporters.

Gemma’s father, Nigel, said: “Gemma believed in Sheffield's research, she did everything she could to help SITraN’s researchers to find a cure for MND.

“We have an amazing team who continue to raise funds in Gemma’s memory and we know that research into new treatments, and ultimately a cure, is the only way we can end the pain MND causes to families like ours.

“It’s been an honour to see the research taking place and the foundations being laid for the expanded building which will bring in more scientists working together to find a cure.”

Dave Cutts has been an avid fundraiser for SITraN in Gemma’s memory for a number of years completing five triathlons and a gruelling walk from Bradford to Liverpool. He said: “I made a promise to Gemma before she passed away that I would keep doing fundraising events for as long as I could to help raise vital money for SITraN and also awareness of MND.

“It is great to see the impact fundraising like ours has had in helping to make this expansion possible.”

Catherine McGaw-Pratt’s husband, Ian, was diagnosed with MND in 2012. Shortly after his diagnosis Ian, Catherine and a small group of volunteers established the Ian Pratt MND Foundation to raise awareness and funds for MND.

“Pam was Ian’s doctor and although he knew a cure wasn’t going to come in time for him, he was so determined to do everything he could to help accelerate research into MND at SITraN.

“When Ian was diagnosed, there felt like there was little chance of finding effective treatments for MND, but the step by step breakthroughs being made at SITraN have brought families like ours hope.”

More than £100,000 for the new building was raised at last month’s Big Walk 2025. The Big Walk saw over 400 staff, students and friends of the University trek 20 or 30 miles through the Peak District in the annual fundraiser.

Building work is already underway on the expansion to SITraN by Clegg Construction and is scheduled to be operational at the end of December 2026. The new building represents a strategic investment in one of the University’s internationally recognised research strengths, designed to provide high-quality, sustainable space that supports cutting-edge research. It reflects a wider ambition to ensure campus facilities are well used, fit for purpose, and equipped to meet evolving academic needs.

For more information about SITraN’s research please visit: https://sheffield.ac.uk/sitran

To find out more about raising or donating money for neuroscience research at the University of Sheffield, please visit: https://sheffield.ac.uk/giving/causes/mnd