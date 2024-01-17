NHS South Yorkshire: New abortion clinics opening in Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster
"Choice is at the heart of everything we do"
MSI Reproductive Choices is opening new abortion clinics across South Yorkshire in Rotherham, Barnsley, Sheffield and Doncaster in January.
The opening of these centres along with a new surgical centre will more than double the number of NHS-funded abortion clinics across South Yorkshire.
Clients will also be able to access a full range of contraception methods through the clinics, as well as STI screening for chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and HIV.
The centres, commissioned by NHS South Yorkshire, offer in-person medical abortion appointments as well as a telemedicine service which enables eligible patients to consult with a nurse over the phone and take medical abortion pills in their own homes.
Emma Price, Head of Transformation at NHS South Yorkshire said: "Providing care closer to home and improving access to services is one of our key aims, and I am pleased that people can receive increased support at a place more convenient for them."
MSI also runs a dedicated 24-hour aftercare line, as well as an online chat service, which allow patients to consult quickly, confidentially and safely with a medical professional.
Richard Bentley, MSI Reproductive Choices’ UK Managing Director, said: "Our new clinics will increase access and enable our team members to provide the very best care for people in South Yorkshire.
"Choice is at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to be catering for a range of individual needs, including offering interpreters and unlimited counselling, alongside our high-quality abortion care."
Counselling, with independent counsellors registered with the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy, is also available before and after using the service.
MSI's national contact centre 'OneCall' is available on 0345 300 8090 for anyone needing information, advice, or to book an appointment.