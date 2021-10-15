The new roles have been created across two Exemplar Health Care homes, Willowbeck in Wincobank and Longley Park View, which support a range of adults living with complex needs including brain injuries, complex mental health needs, autism, and neuro-disabilities.

The health care assistant role involves supporting people with all aspects of their day-to-day living, including personal care, meal times, social activities, trips out and companionship. They work alongside a team of registered nurses and activities coordinators to deliver quality person-centred care.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willowbeck care home

Sandra Rhodes, home manager at Willowbeck, said: “I am so excited to share the brilliant opportunities on offer here at Willowbeck and other homes in the Sheffield region. We already have a fantastic, close-knit care team here at Exemplar Health Care and we are looking to bring people on board who share the same values and commitment to provide the very best care for our residents.

“All new hires will be given full training as part of induction, as well as an on-site buddy in the home. And there is huge potential to progress in the company if you wish.

“If you’re looking for a new care role or to start your career in the sector, there’s no better time! Please feel free to give the home a call if you have any questions. We know that some people don’t have access to the internet to apply for roles, so you can now pop into the home with your CV or to fill in a paper application form.”

Alongside the job satisfaction of working in social care, Exemplar Health Care offers job seekers exclusive benefits including a £300 welcome bonus (for a limited time), fully-funded training, retail and lifestyle discounts and access to an online Wellbeing Centre which includes 24/7 access to trained counsellors.