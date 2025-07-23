Natural healing on the rise in the North West: Over half now choose non-medical routes to relief

Survey reveals strong appetite for holistic health across the region ahead of International Self-Care Day.

New research has revealed today that 56% of adults in the North West now prioritise natural or non-medication-based solutions for managing chronic pain and improving wellbeing – a clear sign of a growing shift toward holistic, self-directed healthcare.

The new study commissioned by The Holistic Pain Clinic has found that a third (33%) of people in the region are seeking practical tools, such as breathwork, nervous system regulation, and nutrition, to support their physical and emotional wellbeing.

The research highlights a significant shift in public perception, with rising demand for more integrative, trauma-informed approaches to managing pain and mental wellbeing, with nearly two-thirds of respondents now defining “holistic healing” as treating the whole person, including body, mind and emotions, and not just masking symptoms.

Yet despite this shift in mindset, access and understanding remain barriers. More than one in four (26%) in the North West expressed doubt about the evidence base behind holistic therapies, while 17% didn’t know where to begin, and another 17% said the approach still felt “too alternative”.

With International Self-Care Day approaching on July 24th, the findings highlight a nation that is increasingly taking health into its own hands, but still in need of guidance.

“Pain is never just physical,” says Samphire Hayes, founder of The Holistic Pain Clinic and a former chronic pain sufferer. “For too long, we’ve separated the body from the mind when it comes to healing. My work is about bringing them back together using science-backed, nature-connected, and trauma-informed therapies to help people understand and address the root causes of their suffering.”

At her clinic, Samphire offers bespoke therapy packages that include elements such as somatic coaching, nutrition support, breathwork, movement therapy, and emotional resilience-building. Her work is grounded in neuroscience and delivered with compassion, drawing from both clinical training and lived experience.

To meet this growing demand, the clinic is launching The Natural Reset – From Burnout to Balance, a campaign providing free access to self-care tools, resources to support people living with pain, anxiety, or stress.

As part of the campaign, Samphire will also be hosting a series of free online webinars covering key holistic tools and techniques, which people can sign up for at theholisticpainclinic.com.

Survey data taken from a One Poll study of 2,000 British adults - June 2025.