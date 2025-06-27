National Centre for Child Health Technology developing at pace to transform healthcare delivery for children and young people

Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust has partnered with Henry Boot Construction to build the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT) at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

Nearly 150 years since both organisations were founded in Sheffield, Henry Boot and Sheffield Children’s are working together to develop the purpose built, world leading, research and technology centre which will connect global clinical expertise with cutting-edge innovation to revolutionise children’s healthcare.

Funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity and Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, the NCCHT will bring new healthcare technologies to the heart of service and care delivery for children and young people.

The National Centre for Child Health Technology will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and modern facilities that will act as a beacon of excellence for the NHS. It will expertly position Sheffield Children’s to deliver on the Government’s 10 year plan to improve patient outcomes: moving care from hospitals to communities, making better use of technology and focusing on preventing sickness, not just treating it.

As building work progresses on site, Sheffield Children’s is simultaneously delivering events and initiatives at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park in the lead up to the opening of the NCCHT. This includes hosting the KidsUP Accelerator – a 12 week programme designed with UP Ventures and Par Equity to bring together industry leaders, NHS colleagues and children and young people to drive market adoption of new child health technologies.

Ruth Brown, Chief Executive at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said: “Sheffield Children’s has come a long way since caring for 29 patients in 1876 - our first year and from one building. Last year we provided over half a million patient contacts and provide care from many buildings and across communities. The National Centre for Child Health Technology is a significant milestone for our 150th anniversary. Through our work with patients, clinical colleagues, academia and industry we will reimagine care for the next 150 years by embracing innovation and providing the very best care, with and for children and young people.

“We are delighted that the NCCHT is being built by another leading Sheffield organisation on the only Olympic Legacy Park outside of London. Already, we are seeing the impact of collaboration between partners and we are looking forward to developing this further as we create a healthier future for children and young people.”

Sherry Kothari, Chair of the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, said: “The NCCHT is the latest highly anticipated development to join the unique ecosystem at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park and we’re thrilled to be working closely with Sheffield Children’s on this pioneering partnership. The potential for collaboration is huge and we are looking forward to all that is to come.”

Ryan O’Loughlin, Director at Henry Boot Construction, said: “As a business that calls Sheffield home, we’re incredibly proud to be delivering this flagship healthcare project in partnership with Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

“Having delivered many transformational developments across South Yorkshire – from urban regeneration schemes like Heart of the City to innovation hubs within the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre – we understand the long-term impact such projects can have on our region.

“The NCCHT has the potential to change lives and deliver lasting health benefits for children and young people not only across South Yorkshire, but far beyond.”

Sheffield Children’s will open the NCCHT in 2026 during its 150th anniversary year and the 50th anniversary of the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.