Napoleons Sheffield: Life-saving defibrillator installed outside casino in Hillsborough

A life-saving defibrillator has been installed outside a casino in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 3:49 pm

The device, which can be used to shock someone’s heart back into action if they go into cardiac arrest, has been attached to the wall at Napoleons Casino Sheffield, which is situated beside Owlerton Greyhound Stadium in Hillsborough,

Brian Gill, general manager there, said: “Napoleons Sheffield is an ideal location for a publicly available defibrillator. It’s a busy area of the city and while we hope no one ever needs to use it, ambulances will be able to locate our defib via the national register.”

Brian Gill, general manager of Napoleons Casino Sheffield, in Hillsborough, with the life-saving defibrillator which has been installed there

More than 30,000 people go into cardiac arrest outside of hospitals every year in the UK, which is why publicly available defibrillators, which massively increase people’s chances of surviving and making a full recovery if they are used quickly, are so important.

Napoleons has also installed defibrillators outside its branches in Hull, Leeds, Bradford and Manchester.

