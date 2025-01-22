"My baby boy died at three-weeks and the law gave me only two weeks to grieve. It must change"
Laura Hicklin and Dale Barker were devastated when baby Toby died in November 2023, just weeks after he was born.
32-year-old Laura said: “Words can’t describe losing a child. It’s back to front, it should be you before the child.
“Everything was going smoothly and at 36 weeks we found out...we were referred to Leeds to have a heart specialist do a scan and when that happened we were told Toby wouldn’t make it and he wouldn’t come out breathing.
“He did come out breathing and put up a great fight but sadly died at three weeks.”
The pair were utterly heartbroken, but their time for grieving was bruised with constant contact from dad Dale’s employer.
“His employer was hounding him for updates,” Laura said. “One of the cardiac nurses had to write a letter on his behalf to the employer.”
Dale added: “The day after the funeral they rang me and were hounding me on when I was going back.”
32-year-old Dale was given two weeks bereavement leave by his employer, which is the standard in the UK.
However, after the two weeks, he received a letter informing him his contract had been terminated for being “AWOL”.
The couple have amassed support across the country and are pushing for the government to change the law and allow more time for fathers to grieve the loss of a child.
“I think it would have been lot better [if there was more time],” Dale said. “I would have been able to focus on our other two boys and grieve as a family.”
Laura added: “It was as though they didn’t matter and he shouldn’t have a grieving process. As a partner, it was hard seeing Dale go through his emotions as well as going through my own.”
Now, with the help of local MP Toby Perkins, Laura and Dale, who know works in security, have created a government petition, which could result in a parliamentary debate should it reach 100,000 signatures.
“It’s not even two minutes,” Laura said. “Men need to know going forward that they do matter.”
“It’s alright not to be alright,” Dale added. “We know the leave at the moment is two weeks but even getting to a month off would do a world of good.”
Toby Perkins MP said: “I have been providing support to Laura and Dale to set up this petition and I am pleased that it has now been accepted by the petitions committee and gone live on the government website. I urge people to sign the petition and hopefully get this debated in Parliament.
“Unless it has happened to you, no one can truly understand the pain and grief that parents go through when they lose a child. We need changes so that parents have the time and space to arrange a funeral, support each other through their grief and process such a tragic loss.
“I want to commend Laura and Dale for their strength and dedication in pursuing this campaign on behalf of all parents and hope their petition gets the support they deserve.”
