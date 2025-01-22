Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple who lost their baby boy three weeks after his birth are campaigning to change the law after the dad says he was “hounded” by his employer to return to work after two weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Hicklin and Dale Barker were devastated when baby Toby died in November 2023, just weeks after he was born.

32-year-old Laura said: “Words can’t describe losing a child. It’s back to front, it should be you before the child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything was going smoothly and at 36 weeks we found out...we were referred to Leeds to have a heart specialist do a scan and when that happened we were told Toby wouldn’t make it and he wouldn’t come out breathing.

Baby Toby sadly died just three weeks after his birth in 2023. Dad Dale says he was hounded by his employer to return to work after just two weeks. | Dean Atkins

“He did come out breathing and put up a great fight but sadly died at three weeks.”

The pair were utterly heartbroken, but their time for grieving was bruised with constant contact from dad Dale’s employer.

“His employer was hounding him for updates,” Laura said. “One of the cardiac nurses had to write a letter on his behalf to the employer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby's mum and dad, Laura and Dale, are campaigning for the bereavement leave for fathers to be extended. | Dean Atkins

Dale added: “The day after the funeral they rang me and were hounding me on when I was going back.”

32-year-old Dale was given two weeks bereavement leave by his employer, which is the standard in the UK.

However, after the two weeks, he received a letter informing him his contract had been terminated for being “AWOL”.

Laura and Dale have launched a government petition to change the law, backed by Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins. | Dean Atkins

The couple have amassed support across the country and are pushing for the government to change the law and allow more time for fathers to grieve the loss of a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it would have been lot better [if there was more time],” Dale said. “I would have been able to focus on our other two boys and grieve as a family.”

Laura added: “It was as though they didn’t matter and he shouldn’t have a grieving process. As a partner, it was hard seeing Dale go through his emotions as well as going through my own.”

Laura and Dale's campaign 'Time for Dads' has amassed support across the country. | Dean Atkins

Now, with the help of local MP Toby Perkins, Laura and Dale, who know works in security, have created a government petition, which could result in a parliamentary debate should it reach 100,000 signatures.

“It’s not even two minutes,” Laura said. “Men need to know going forward that they do matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s alright not to be alright,” Dale added. “We know the leave at the moment is two weeks but even getting to a month off would do a world of good.”

Toby Perkins MP says we ‘need changes so that parents have the time and space to... process such a tragic loss’ | Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times

Toby Perkins MP said: “I have been providing support to Laura and Dale to set up this petition and I am pleased that it has now been accepted by the petitions committee and gone live on the government website. I urge people to sign the petition and hopefully get this debated in Parliament.

“Unless it has happened to you, no one can truly understand the pain and grief that parents go through when they lose a child. We need changes so that parents have the time and space to arrange a funeral, support each other through their grief and process such a tragic loss.

“I want to commend Laura and Dale for their strength and dedication in pursuing this campaign on behalf of all parents and hope their petition gets the support they deserve.”