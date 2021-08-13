Mums to be offered Covid jabs at Sheffield Jessop wing in bid to keep mums and babies safe

Staff will be giving doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the antenatal clinic at the hospital from 9am until 4.45pm Monday to Friday, regardless of whether they are attending for an antenatal appointment.

NHS advice is getting vaccinated can protect the mother and the baby from the risk of severe Covid 19 infection in pregnancy, and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Royal College of Midwives have both recommended vaccination as one of the best defences for pregnant women against severe COVID-19 infection.

The independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation says the jab has been shown to be effective and safe for women carrying a baby.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yuranis De Radomska Munoz

Sheffield mums-to-be who have had the jab backed the vaccine.

Yuranis De Radomska Munoz, 33, of Hillsborough, Sheffield received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She is 32 weeks pregnant with her second child.

She said: “I am happy to get the vaccination because it will protect me and my baby. At first I was a bit nervous about it and I wanted more information, but I asked the doctor about it and I felt reassured. I was a bit nervous of the needle as well but I could hardly feel it at all! I am glad that I have had it.”

Sobia Mukhtar, 32, of Darnall, Sheffield, received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccination. She is 12 weeks pregnant with her second child.

sobia mukhtar

Sobia said: “It is the safest thing for me and the baby and that is why I wanted to be fully vaccinated. I didn’t have any worries about getting it. In my family everyone has had it and I think everyone should.”