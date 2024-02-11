Mum who had life saved by stem cell transplant in Sheffield calls on people from ethnic minorities to register
A mum-of-two who is undergoing a stem cell transplant is calling on people from ethnic minority groups to join the stem cell register, to give patients like her a second chance of life.
Andrea was diagnosed with blood cancer in February last year, which could not be kept at bay by standard intensive therapies.
She said: "2023 was the hardest year of my life. I had a shock blood cancer diagnosis, two relapses, two bouts of paralysis, and had to learn to walk again for the third time after it spread to my spinal cord."
Andrea was told by doctors at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust that she would need a stem cell transplant to have the best chance at survival, but that it might be more difficult to find her a match.
This is because people from minority ethnic backgrounds are more likely to have a rare tissue type, meaning the chances of there being a matching donor on the stem cell register are lower.
Andrea, who endured an "agonising" wait before a match was found, said: "It took a while to find a donor, but it's been a blessing as I've helped other people by encouraging others to sign up.
"Please do whatever you can to help others, who might not be as fortunate as I [have been], to find their match.
"Having this transplant means absolutely the world to me. There are no guarantees or promises, but I have more of a chance than I had before. I know it’s not going to be an easy ride but I’m hoping for the best."
You can join the Anthony Nolan stem cell register here to help people like Andrea.