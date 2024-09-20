Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum whose son was critically injured in a horror crash has praised NHS staff in Sheffield for saving his life and the care the family received.

The grateful mum’s testimony comes as results from the Adult Inpatient Survey have revealed how Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust compares to the rest of the NHS.

The survey is carried out by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust achieved 9.3/10 for treating patients with respect and dignity, and 9.2/10 for kindness and compassion.

This puts it in the top 15 of all general acute and combined NHS Trusts.

Chief Nurse, Professor Chris Morley, said: “We are pleased that the survey shows the majority of our patients are happy with the overall quality of their care and experience, which reflects the hard work of all our teams.

“We are fortunate to have 19,000 colleagues across our hospital and community services who work hard every day to provide the best care they can, and this survey recognises that commitment.”

The Trust includes Northern General Hospital, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Jessop Wing, Weston Park Hospital and Charles Clifford Dental Hospital.

Jane Bethea, the mother of a patient treated at the Emergency Department at the Northern General recently, has shared details of the experience they had.

Her son, Toby, aged 20, was seriously injured in a road traffic collusion on August 2.

She said: “I received the phone call that every parent dreads.

“His injuries were extensive and on arrival he was expertly assessed by ED staff and then went into surgery, where the wonderful Mr Al-Mukhtar operated on him. He then went into ITU at the critical care unit, via recovery, which is where we saw him for the first time.

“In recovery we were greeted by the most compassionate nurse, she talked to me and reassured me when I was almost hysterical, making us feel he was in capable hands. I wish I had taken her name but can only say that the next day whilst me and my husband sat bewildered and anxious outside a coffee shop, she took the time to come and sit with us on her way home to ask about our son and to tell me how wonderful his surgeon was. That kindness will always stay with us.

“Our son then spent sixc days on E floor in critical care, receiving one to one care from the most wonderful, skilled and compassionate staff. Everyone from the reception staff, the trauma team, nurses, doctors and the lovely lady that made us cups of tea were just incredible and treated us with a kindness that felt very comforting.

“Our son is progressing every day and that is in no small part due to the care he received. We want all the teams that supported us to know how amazing they have been.”

Although it reflects a majority positive picture, the survey also highlights areas for further improvement at the Trust.

Professor Morley added: “This story is just one example of their kindness and professionalism. However, we are never complacent, and we know there are always areas where we can do better.

“For example, patients had told us previously that they were sometimes kept awake at night by too bright lighting or noise on their ward. We made changes and I am pleased that this year the score for this has improved.

“We will now work with our teams to look how we can address areas for further improvement.”