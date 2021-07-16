MP seeking urgent talks with bosses after damning report on Sheffield NHS centre for people with learning disabilities and autism

Ms Furniss, MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, has told of her concerns after a report by the Care Quality Commission revealed how its inspection in the spring found staff talking among themselves while ignoring patients’ needs, and failures to protect their patients from abuse.

Inspectors visited the trust in April and May to look at the service, near Pitsmoor, which has seven beds and provides assessment and support to people with a learning disability or autistic people who are experiencing mental health needs and difficulties with behaviour.

Gill Furniss MP.

It was an unannounced inspection, which they were carrying out after safeguarding concerns were raised by trust staff and other health and social care providers.

She said: “I am extremely concerned and disappointed by the damning CQC report published today which rated NHS Sheffield Health and Social Care’s Assessment and Treatment service for people with learning disabilities and autism as inadequate.

"People should be able to trust that they, or their family members, will be well looked after in a safe environment by NHS services. On this occasion the trust has fallen short of those standards and has let vulnerable people down.

"I am seeking an urgent meeting with the chief executive to discuss the extremely urgent steps that must be taken to ensure those who need the service are treated with the care, dignity and respect they deserve.”

Firshill Rise. Picture: Google

Mike Hunter, medical director at Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the centre, has apologised for the failings, and pledged to ensure that Sheffield and South Yorkshire has an assessment and treatment unit that it can all be proud of, because it supports the needs of some of the most vulnerable people in the community.