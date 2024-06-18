Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS trusts in South Yorkshire have paid out a combined total of £17.4 million in compensation and legal fees for mothers and babies who sustained injuries during birth in the last four years.

The total does not include Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which said it did not hold data on compensation, although the three other trusts in South Yorkshire do.

However, they did disclose that 50 claims have been made for birth injuries since 2021, in information obtained by the local democracy reporting service under the Freedom of Information Act.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has paid out £7.1m in damages and legal fees to mothers and babies who were injured during childbirth since 2020.

Injuries included Cerebral Palsy, brain damage, bladder damage, fractures and even loss of the baby.

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust paid out £4.41m including legal fees and damages since 2020, for injuries such as brain damage, incontinence and unnecessary pain.

The Rotherham NHS Trust has seen 32 claims for birth injuries since 2020, and paid out more than £5.9m in damages and legal fees.

The information was sought following an inquiry into traumatic childbirths, which called for an overhaul of the UK’s maternity and post-natal care.

The Birth Trauma Inquiry heard harrowing evidencefrom more than 1,300 women, some of whom had seen their children had suffer life-changing injuries due to medical negligence.

The inquiry by the All Party Parliamentary Group on Birth Trauma heard “harrowing accounts of stillbirth, premature birth, babies born with cerebral palsy caused by oxygen deprivation, and life-changing injuries to women as the result of severe tearing.”

In many cases, the inquiry concluded, the “trauma was caused by mistakes and failure made before and after labour. Frequently, these errors were covered up by hospitals who frustrated parents’ efforts to find answers.”

The report outlined 12 recommendations for maternity services, including implementing urgent measures to recruit, train, and retain midwives, obstetricians, and anaesthetists to maintain safe staffing levels.

The inquiry also called for a separate mental and physical assessment for mothers by a GP, six weeks after birth.

Cathy Winfield MBE, Chief Nurse and Executive Lead for the South Yorkshire Local Maternity and Neonatal System (LMNS), said of the report: “Listening to women and their partners and learning lessons from their experiences is one of our top priorities. We welcome the birth trauma inquiry and the findings in the report and are committed to working with women and families to prevent and better support future trauma.”

“South Yorkshire LMNS already has work underway, and planned, that addresses some of the recommendations raised in the report. We will consider how we respond to all of the recommendations.