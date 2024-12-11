More than half of Rotherham high school children ‘know where to buy drugs’

A new survey of secondary school children in Rotherham has revealed concerning figures regarding the use of vapes, alcohol and drugs amongst the school population.

Substance use continues to be a significant concern amongst school students, with cannabis usage rates among Rotherham students notably higher than the national average.

More than 35 per cent of students reported using cannabis at least once in the past 30 days, compared to just 10 per cent nationally. Year 10 students were more likely to have used cannabis, with 43 per cent of Year 10 respondents indicating recent use, compared to 27 per cent of Year 7 students.

Of the 342 students who answered questions about drugs and their availability, 54 per cent stated they knew where to buy drugs locally. Additionally, 22 per cent reported having been asked to store or sell drugs for someone, while 55 per cent claimed it was easy to obtain drugs in the area.

The survey, which gathered responses from 4,641 students across all 16 secondary schools in Rotherham found that in the past 30 days, 33 per cent of respondents admitted to vaping on at least three occasions, which is classified as “regular use.”

This is notably higher than the 10 per cent national average for regular vaping among young people.

The findings revealed that 74 per cent of respondents, or 2,481 students, have never tried vaping. However, 15 per cent (510 students) reported trying vaping once or twice, while four per cent (147 students) vape occasionally, but less than once a week. A further five per cent (193 students) indicated they vape at least once a week, and 0.6 per cent (20 students) reported using e-cigarettes regularly, primarily to support smoking cessation.

The data also shows a concerning trend: since 2017, regular vaping has increased significantly, especially among Year 10 students. In 2017, 83 Year 10 students reported vaping regularly. This figure has nearly doubled to 162 in 2024, highlighting a sharp rise in vaping among older teens.

Additionally, alcohol consumption remains a factor, particularly among older students. Some 58.9 per cent of Year 10 students admitted to having tried alcohol, with 36.1 per cent of Year 7 students also reporting having been drunk at least once.

Of the 285 students who responded to questions about smoking 23 per cent of students reported smoking regularly, defined as at least three times in the past 30 days—significantly higher than the national average of just three per cent.