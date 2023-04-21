News you can trust since 1887
More than 25,000 Rotherham and Barnsley residents wait more than two weeks to see GP

More than 25,000 patients across Rotherham and Barnsley have waited more than two weeks to see their GP, new figures have revealed.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:22 BST

Latest NHS figures show 13,648 people across Rotherham and 12,051 in Barnsley have had to wait between 15 and 21 weeks for an appointment with a GP.

In Barnsley 18,625 people had to wait between eight and 14, weeks and 5,784 have waited more than a month to get an appointment.

John Healey, Wentworth and Dearne MP said: “These waiting times are unacceptable and clearly show 13 years of Conservative broken promises and understaffing of the NHS.

More than 25,000 patients across Rotherham and Barnsley have waited more than two weeks to see their GP, new figures have revealed.

Patients are finding it impossible to get a GP appointment when they need one which means illnesses go undiagnosed for longer and patients are left in pain and discomfort for weeks, or even months.”

Last month, a report from South Yorkshire’s Integrated Care Partnership found that primary care across the region had been “challenged by increasing workload”.

