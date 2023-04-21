More than 25,000 Rotherham and Barnsley residents wait more than two weeks to see GP

More than 25,000 patients across Rotherham and Barnsley have waited more than two weeks to see their GP, new figures have revealed.

Latest NHS figures show 13,648 people across Rotherham and 12,051 in Barnsley have had to wait between 15 and 21 weeks for an appointment with a GP.

In Barnsley 18,625 people had to wait between eight and 14, weeks and 5,784 have waited more than a month to get an appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Healey, Wentworth and Dearne MP said: “These waiting times are unacceptable and clearly show 13 years of Conservative broken promises and understaffing of the NHS.

More than 25,000 patients across Rotherham and Barnsley have waited more than two weeks to see their GP, new figures have revealed.

“Patients are finding it impossible to get a GP appointment when they need one which means illnesses go undiagnosed for longer and patients are left in pain and discomfort for weeks, or even months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad