More clinics deployed in Rotherham as STI rates rocket
and live on Freeview channel 276
New data shows that since 2017, cases of gonorrhoea in Rotherham are up by 181 per cent, and syphilis diagnoses are up 166 per cent.
In 2022, 93 cases of gonorrhoea and 10 cases of syphilis were diagnosed per 100,000 population in the borough.
Chlamydia cases have fallen by 14 per cent.
Data from the Local Government Association (LGA) found that more than two-thirds of council areas had seen rates of gonorrhoea and syphilis rise over the last seven years.
The number of sexual health consultations is up by a third since 2013 across the UK, and the LGA said services are ‘at breaking point’.
LGA analysis found that, between 2015 and 2024, the public health grant received by councils has been reduced in real terms by £880 million, ‘resulting in a reduction in councils’ ability to spend on STI testing, contraception and treatment’.
However, Rotherham’s director of public health said services in the borough are ‘sufficiently resourced’ to cope with the increase in cases.
Ben Anderson said: “Whilst the rate of certain STIs is increasing in Rotherham, sexual health services locally are sufficiently resourced to respond to the identified cases.
“Over the past year, the service has mobilised a new specification and is providing more outreach clinics across the borough. This has enabled us to increase accessibility for clients attending the service.”
The LGA called on the Government to urgently publish 2024/25 public health grant allocations for councils which provide an increase in funding to cover these pressures.