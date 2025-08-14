Mobile cancer screening van comes to Sheffield

The BEST4 Screening trial will find out if a new ‘pill-on-a-thread’ test could be used to screen people with heartburn for Barrett’s oesophagus – a condition that can lead to oesophageal cancer. The trial is backed by £6.4 million of funding from Cancer Research UK and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

A capsule sponge test takes ten minutes to do and can be done by a nurse – making it much faster and less expensive than an endoscopy. The trial will find out if the capsule sponge test can detect oesophageal cancers earlier, reducing the need for intensive treatments and preventing deaths.

The capsule sponge starts off as a small, coated pill attached to a piece of thread. When a patient swallows the pill and it reaches the stomach, the coating dissolves and the sponge inside it expands to the size of a cherry tomato. The sponge collects cells from the oesophagus as it is gently pulled out from the stomach by a nurse or GP. The cells are then sent for testing for two proteins which tell doctors if someone has Barrett’s oesophagus or oesophageal cancer.

Following the initial rollout of the trial in Cambridgeshire in November 2024, mobile screening vans have arrived in Sheffield. People in Sheffield received text messages from NHSresearch inviting them to join Heartburn Health, a revolutionary platform supporting clinical trials into cancers linked to heartburn. Some people in Heartburn Health will be randomly selected to participate in the BEST4 Screening trial.

Over the next three years, the trial aims to recruit 120,000 people who regularly take medication for heartburn. Heartburn is the most common symptom for Barrett’s oesophagus which is a precursor condition to oesophageal cancer, where cells in the food pipe start to grow abnormally.

The trial is being led from Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) and the University of Cambridge, with the Cancer Research UK Cancer Prevention Trials Unit at Queen Mary University of London designing the trial and analysing results from it.

According to analysis from Cancer Research UK* there are around 9,300 new cases of oesophageal cancer in the UK every year. It is the seventh most common cause of cancer death in the UK, with around 22 deaths a day from the disease**.

Linda Harding from Beighton, developed a persistent cough five years ago and started to experience problems with food regurgitating.

She takes indigestion medication twice a day.

The 73-year-old, who is a retired phlebotomist, has a son and three grand-daughters.

Linda welcomed the pill on the thread clinical trial and said: “Any new development which makes it cheaper and less intrusive for these kind of tests is a real break through.

“The pill on the thread sounds fascinating and it’s exciting to be involved in something which could help create a future screening programme.”

Gastroenterology Consultant at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and principal investigator for the BEST4 Screening trial in Sheffield, Professor Andrew Hopper, said: “Oesophageal cancer is becoming more commonly recognised in the UK. Despite advances in treating the disease over recent years, only 1 in 5 people survive this cancer for 5 years or more.

“To turn the tide against this deadly cancer, we need to find those people who are at the greatest risk much earlier than we do now. This group includes people over the age of 55 with chronic heartburn. Current methods to diagnose Barrett’s oesophagus and oesophageal cancer require a hospital appointment for an endoscopy.

“As someone who can remove oesophageal cancer at an early stage with an endoscope, avoiding major surgery or the development of incurable disease, early detection is so important to me.

“The capsule sponge test is much quicker, better tolerated and, as we are showing, it can be delivered in the community. We hope that the BEST4 Screening trial will help us identify more people earlier and, crucially, reduce deaths from oesophageal cancer.”

The trial follows decades of research by Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald and a team of scientists, clinicians and nurses at the Early Cancer Institute, University of Cambridge and Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre, who invented and refined the capsule sponge test.

Cancer Research UK has funded several successful clinical trials to demonstrate that the test is safe and accurate, which have been designed and run by the Cancer Research UK Cancer Prevention Trials Unit at Queen Mary University of London. A previous clinical trial, BEST3, showed that the capsule sponge test picks up 10 times more cases of Barrett’s oesophagus in people with chronic heartburn, compared to routine GP care.

Piloted in health services in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland for patients who are currently on waiting lists for endoscopies due to long-term heartburn or a Barrett’s oesophagus diagnosis, over 24,000 capsule sponge tests have been performed to reduce diagnostic backlogs in endoscopy and NHS pathology.

Director of the Early Cancer Institute at the University of Cambridge, inventor of the capsule sponge test and co-principal investigator of the BEST4 studies, Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald, said: “The capsule sponge is changing how we detect Barrett’s oesophagus and oesophageal cancer. Catching it earlier can save lives by reducing the need for chemotherapy and surgery to remove the oesophagus.

“The BEST4 Screening trial is the pinnacle of many years of painstaking research. and thousands of people have already benefited in trials and pilot programmes. Now we’re taking the test to the next level.

“This trial could fundamentally transform the lives of people affected by oesophageal cancer by providing the crucial evidence needed to make it a viable screening programme, rolled out to every part of the UK.”

Chief Executive of Cancer Research UK, Michelle Mitchell, said: “Around 59% of all oesophageal cancer cases are preventable. Yet endoscopy, the gold standard for diagnosing and treating this cancer, is labour-intensive and not practical for a population screening programme.

“Backed by funding from Cancer Research UK, the capsule sponge has become one of the most exciting early detection tools to emerge in recent years. It’s a remarkable invention by Professor Fitzgerald and her team, and previous trials have shown how powerful it can be in identifying cancer earlier.

“We are proud to be supporting this landmark clinical trial, bringing the capsule sponge test into Sheffield and offering it to a much wider group of patients. After many decades of research, we’re on the cusp of transforming oesophageal cancer diagnosis forever.”

Research Director at the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Research Delivery Network within the NIHR, Gail Mills, said: “Funding innovation and research that leads to better outcomes for patients is essential to all that we do, and we are proud to be part of this important cancer trial. Early diagnosis is key to ensure people in Yorkshire and Humber get the help they need at the soonest opportunity.

“To continue such pioneering trials in Yorkshire and Humber and beyond, we ask everyone to get behind our ‘Be Part of Research’ 2025 campaign at www.bepartofresearch.nihr.ac.uk.

“Please sign up, share and be a champion for life-changing research and trials, such as this one."

The trial is open to men aged 55 to 79 and women aged 65 to 79 who have regular symptoms of heartburn, acid reflux, or indigestion, or who regularly use medication to manage these symptoms. If you receive a text message from NHSresearch, you can click the link in the message to sign up.

Otherwise, you can sign up through the Heartburn Health website: https://www.heartburnhealth.org/join-the-programme/.

1 . Contributed Linda Harding from Beighton is supporting the BEST4 screening trial. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Chief Executive of Cancer Research UK, Michelle Mitchell. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales