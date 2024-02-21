Mental health crisis service left patients feeling ‘let down’, ‘scared’ and ’embarrassed’, report finds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Healthwatch Rotherham said half of patients surveyed had a bad experience with Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) crisis team service.

The Rotherham crisis team operates a telephone line for those experiencing a mental health crisis 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The service offers triage, advice, signposting, and follow-up appointments, as well as face-to-face assessments and consultations.

One patient told Healthwatch that felt ‘let down’, and will not access the service again unless ‘serious changes’ are made.

The trust said it will ‘ensure the feedback is embedded in the ongoing crisis transformation work’.

Healthwatch Rotherham, which gathers the views of local people on health and social care services in the county, said that of the 17 respondents, 70 per cent ‘did not find the crisis service helpful when they initially tried to access them’.

Another said they were left ‘anxiously waiting, scared and embarrassed’.

The survey also found that 64 per cent of respondents were not referred onto any other relevant NHS team by the crisis team.

Half of respondents felt that the crisis team were not ‘caring, compassionate or understanding’.

The report said: “It is clear that whilst some people have a fantastic experience with the RDaSH Crisis Team, there are many that are not satisfied with the service they have received”

The watchdog has made four recommendations to improve the service, which includes providing ‘adequate’ aftercare, ensuring staff are ‘compassionate and understanding’, and ensuring the phone is answered within an ‘adequate time period.

An RDaSH spokesperson said that the findings’reflect similar feedback received from our trust engagement and survey responses’.

“The Rotherham Crisis Team will ensure the feedback is embedded in the ongoing crisis transformation work.”

Toby Lewis, chief executive of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “We are very grateful to the 17 local people who contributed to this report.

“We accept the four recommendations in full and will be working to make sure they are implemented in 2024. Feedback from patients, carers and communities is vital to improving care and we are committed to hearing the views of everyone we serve.”