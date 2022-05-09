Mental health awareness week: Five signs that you may be suffering from chronic loneliness

As 2022’s mental health awareness week begins, it gives us all a good opportunity to reflect on our own mental wellbeing. There’s nothing to be gained from “sticking it out” – if you’re feeling down, getting help and talking to people about your feelings are the best things for you.

Being depressed is nothing to be ashamed of. Almost a fifth of all adults worldwide have been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives, with many more going undiagnosed.

Depression can lead to serious consequences, including physical, stress-induced conditions, violent outbursts and suicidal thoughts. It’s not something to be taken lightly, nor is it something that you should have to deal with alone.

May 9th to May 15th marks Mental Health Awareness week in the UK.

Studies have indicated that people in minority groups, such as the LBGTQ community, are more likely to suffer from depression and mental health conditions than others.

What is Mental Health Awareness Week?

Mental Health Awareness Week was established by the Mental Health Foundation, which itself was set up in 1949. During this week, they aim to spread awareness of how mental health can affect us adversely and how to avoid any pitfalls.

This year’s focus is loneliness and chronic loneliness, something that many of us suffered during lockdown. According to research, one in four adults suffer loneliness occasionally or frequently.

The Mental Health Foundation focuses on prevention before cure – if you’re suffering from any mental health related condition, it’s vital to know what you’re dealing with so you follow the correct procedures.

What are the signs of chronic loneliness?

If you think you may be suffering from chronic loneliness, here’s five key things to look out for. First of all, if you feel you find it difficult to connect with others in an intimate way, this could be a sign of deeply-ingrained loneliness. It’s important to have deep connections with people to stave off loneliness, even if it’s only with a handful of friends.

Furthermore, if you have “friends” but no “best friends”, this could be sign of loneliness. If your circle of friends can be more accurately described as “acquaintances”, you may need to reach out to them more –explain how you feel to them.

Frequently doubting yourself, especially your ability to socialise and make friends, is a key sign of chronic loneliness. Social anxiety can be a hindrance to this – while you may feel lonely, clinical anxiety in social situations can make it difficult to enter them, thus creating a vicious cycle.

Feeling exhausted after a social situation can also be a sign of chronic loneliness. You might even feel worn out during the interaction itself and may do whatever you can to remove yourself from it.

Finally, perhaps the most telling symptom of chronic loneliness is feeling isolated within a group of people – even if they’re people you know and love.