The Woodhouse Community Forum has started a new menopause support group for women in Sheffield.

The menopause cafe offers a safe space for women to talk about their experiences with others who understand what they’re going through.

Community outreach worker for health, Fiona Milne, 58, from Woodhouse, said: “There’s such a beauty in getting a group of women together that just have an instant connection through their shared experiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group started after menopause advocate Cheryl Bagshaw was invited to talk about her own S12 Facebook support group, which led Woodhouse Community Forum to think about

The Woodhouse Community Forum has started a new menopause support group for women in Sheffield.

how it could offer a similar scheme to women in the local community. Ms Milne said: “She was touching on a nerve of something that’s just not being addressed, so we wanted to work towards proving something that might help others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menopause cafe sessions offer a range of support from women giving each other advice to discussing products and treatment available for symptoms including HRT. They’re also having guest speakers, including a doctor, to help answer questions.

Community Development worker, Jan Browse, 47, said: “The group was great for myth-busting and providing clear no nonsense advice. Chatting with people and sharing experiences was really empowering.”

A dozen ladies attended the first meeting and there’s hope among the contributors it can tackle stereotypes of the menopause only affecting older women, with there being less provision for those in their 30s and 40s whose symptoms are often dismissed due to their age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This lack of support was experienced by Ms Bagshaw, who founded the S12 menopause group after going through surgical menopause, where she suddenly experienced going from having hormones to no hormones without the gradual decline of natural menopause.

The housing officer, 42, of Frecheville, said: “It’s such a lonely experience and even though I’ve got fantastic friends and family and my doctor has been amazing, early menopause is so isolating as your friends aren’t at that stage yet. It can be difficult to know who to turn to, so to have these groups that can learn from each other and break down any wrong advice is so important.”

Both Ms Milne and Ms Bagshaw hope more specific training can be offered to doctors, with a belief young women in particular should have access to information at an earlier age so they

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

can be better prepared for the menopause. Ms Milne said: “I’m not sure I’ll see the change I want in my lifetime, but women will continue ageing and I’m proud we can offer somewhere for them to go - I wish it had been there for me.”

The group will run fortnightly sessions at the Woodhouse Community Hub in Stradbroke. The next event is on March 8 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, when the group will be joined by Dr Fran Yarlett from Woodhouse Health Centre as a guest speaker.

Ms Bagshaw said: “I’d advise all women to do their research. There’s no age on the menopause and you’re not alone. Groups like mine and the new one in Woodhouse are here to help and even if you feel a bit unsure about coming, you can always join my Facebook group and ask questions anonymously.”