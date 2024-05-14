Medical Imaging department at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Achieves ‘Good’ Rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Medical Imaging service at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has received a ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), marking a significant improvement from its previous rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ in 2019.

This achievement is the result of dedicated efforts to enhance patient care, safety, and overall service quality.

The service, which is split across Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital is responsible for using medical imaging techniques to diagnose and treat diseases and injuries. This involves the use of X-rays, CT scans, MRI scans, and ultrasound.

Over the past few years, the department has implemented a series of initiatives aimed at improving various aspects of its operations.

Efforts to enhance radiation safety have included the appointment of a radiation protection supervisor, the establishment of local rules in every scan room, and the implementation of a robust Quality Assurance (QA) programme for all radiology equipment.

These measures have been complemented by the creation of a radiation protection lead radiographer role and an increase in the number of trained radiographers.

For environmental improvements, the department has created an inpatient waiting area within the main department, addressing previous concerns about corridor congestion. Additionally, a multipurpose area has been established to cater to the diverse needs of patients, including feeding, changing, and disability requirements.

Daily cleanliness checks have been implemented across all areas, with a particular emphasis on maintaining a hygienic environment. Furthermore, health promotion materials and themed artwork have been integrated into patient waiting areas to enhance the overall experience.

The department has also focused on staffing and governance, ensuring regular meetings with documented minutes and action plans to maintain compliance with Royal College of Radiology standards.

Recruitment drives have been conducted to fill establishment gaps, with special emphasis on hiring speciality doctors, internationally trained radiographers, and apprenticeship opportunities.

Finally, development opportunities have been provided to support role extensions and advanced practice for radiographers, while senior management has remained visible, supportive, and approachable throughout the process.

Commenting on the achievement, Sara Elliott, Head of Radiology at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We are thrilled to receive a ‘Good’ rating from the CQC, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our team. We remain committed to providing high-quality Medical Imaging services for our community and will continue to work hard to maintain this rating, and, hopefully, move towards ‘Outstanding’.”

The Trust, which operates Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital, cares for an average of 500,000 outpatients, 125,000 inpatients and 175,000 emergency admissions every single year. It is one of only a small number of teaching hospitals in Yorkshire and Humber and trains about one third of all medical and clinical professionals within the region.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive, said: “Whilst the Trust’s overall rating has moved to ‘Requires Improvement’ it is fantastic to recognise the areas where we have seen significant improvement – and I want to share my thanks with all colleagues within Medical Imaging.