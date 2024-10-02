Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family has paid tribute to the “caring” and “loving” couple who were killed by their son during a psychotic episode.

Mary and Bryan Andrews, aged 76 and 79, were pronounced dead in their home in Totley, Sheffield, on November 27, 2022.

The couple were found with multiple stab wounds, and their son, James ‘Duncan’ Andrews, was arrested at the scene, in Terrey Road.

Duncan was found guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, and sentenced to an indefinite hospital order at Rampton Hospital in July 2023.

Mary and Bryan Andrews were killed in their home in Totley, Sheffield, by their son, Duncan Andrews, during a psychotic episode on November 27, 2022. | Andrews family/HCC

Earlier this week, senior coroner Ms Tanyka Rawden concluded the inquest into the deaths of Mary and Bryan at Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre, ruling their deaths as unlawful killing. She also issued a ‘prevention of future deaths report’ on issues relating to communication.

A statement written and read out in court by Mary and Bryan’s daughters, Sally and Lisa, described the couple, who had married in 1967, as “loving people”, who were “well known in the community”.

Bryan was a retired builder, and a Yorkshireman with a dry sense of humour, and a “twinkle” in his eye. Mary was a retired community nurse, whose daughters said “you couldn’t help but love”.

They said: “We were robbed of them that day in tragic and horrific circumstances. We made the difficult call to the police. But in that moment, there was some comfort knowing that we were all there for one final time.”

Duncan, who was in attendance at the inquest via an online link, said: “I loved my parents right to the end. I wish this had never happened.”

Over the two-day inquest, it was heard in the court that Duncan had suffered long term health problems, including epilepsy, depression and anxiety. He had been on a number of different medications for his epilepsy since he was a teenager, but he still had frequent seizures.

Duncan Andrews plead guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility, and has been given a indefinite hospital order. | Family/HCC

It was heard that Duncan’s mental health was impacted by his epilepsy.

Professor Markus Reuber, honorary consultant neurologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said it was believed to have caused postictal psychosis - a rare condition that occurs after a seizure.

Duncan had contact with Sheffield mental health services for over a decade. He tried different antidepressants, but ultimately decided to stop taking them. In 2021, he was diagnosed with anxiety and adjustment disorder.

On April 29, 2022, Duncan attended A&E after expressing concerns to the crisis team that he was going to kill someone. This was referred to the home treatment team, who carried out an assessment the following day and recorded he was presenting paranoid symptoms.

On May 3, there were plans for a discussion around whether to prescribe antipsychotic medication with his epilepsy medication, however this review was not carried out.

He was also referred to the early intervention service, for people who are experiencing symptoms of first episode psychosis. However, the referral was rejected.

Sisters Lisa and Sally Andrews read out a statement outside Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre following the conclusion of the inquest. | National World

A further routine referral was made on October 4 by the GP to Single Point of Access (SPA), stating Duncan was presenting as paranoid and delusional.

On November 27, 2022, Bryan and Mary Andrews were found in their home, with “multiple stab wounds inflicted by a person experiencing postictal psychosis and acting in response to auditory hallucinations,” Ms Rawden said.

“There was a lack of communication between services about the relationship between the diagnosis of epilepsy and psychotic symptoms by the person responsible for the death. This led to significant time lapses in treatment and rejection to services, most notably the early intervention service (EIS).”

She added that had there been “regular and appropriate” interaction between services, and the EIS referral had been accepted, it is possible that treatment could have been given. But it cannot be said that this would have prevented the deaths.

Duncan’s sister Sally added: “Our family has been blown apart by this incident. Not only did we lose our parents and grandparents in a violent, frenzied attack, we also lost our brother.

“[Duncan] had love and support from our parents right to the very end of their lives. Their love never dwindled.”

Helen Crimlisk, interim medical director at Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are deeply sorry for the tragic loss of Bryan and Mary Andrews in November 2022, and our heartfelt sympathies remain with their family.

“All those involved with Duncan’s care have taken immediate steps to learn from this tragedy. We have already made a number of changes and we will continue to make improvements to address the concerns highlighted through the inquest process.”